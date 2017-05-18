Arts calendar

CONCERTS

Sunday, May 21

Portland Rossini Club presents A Concert of Classical Music, 3-4 p.m. with reception after, Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $10 general admission, $5 seniors, students free. 415-577-4193 or www.rossiniclub.org

Friday May 26



Choro Louco, International Heritage Music Series, 7:30 p.m., Mayo St. Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

“Jesus Cactus,” 8 p.m., Space Gallery, ambient-electro-chamber jazz featuring drummer/composer R.J. Miller, Dave Noyes of Rustic Overtones and Patrick Corrigan, $8-$12, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

July 26-28

“La Traviata,” presented by Opera Maine, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland. Tickets at PortTIX.com, 842-0800, or at box office, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Ticket prices $39-$131 (including fees), special pricing for students, groups, seniors, children.

THEATER

Through Sunday, May 21

“Mr. Burns,” Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets at www.madhorse.com.

“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m.May 11-21; 2 p.m. May 14, SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Maine premiere of award-winning Broadway play, tickets $18.

“Disgraced,” Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., various ticket prices, portlandstage.org/tickets/.

May 26-27, June 2-3

“High School Musical: On Stage!” presented by Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road. Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. $15 adults, $10 students/seniors. For tickets go to windhamtheater.org, click on “box office.” FMI call 893-2098 or email windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com.

EVENTS

Saturday, May 20

Family Country Dance, circle, line, square and novelty dances, with caller Reggie Osborne, 7:30-9 p.m, Saco River Theatre, Buxton. Reservations: 929-6472 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Maine Marble Show, Antique & Vintage Toy Marble Show, buy/sell/trade, 9 a.m., The Restaurant Table, 700 Main St., South Portland. 420-1354



EXHIBITS

Friday, May 19-Sunday, May 21

“All the Colors of Cuba,” photography by Pamela Davis, Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-4 p.m., by appointment through summer at 929-6472, Old White Church, Saco River Theatre, Buxton.

