Arts Calendar

Music

April 7

The Gawler Family Band will perform an evening of traditional fiddling and folk music rooted in Maine and New England traditions with soaring melodies and driving rhythms on Saturday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Rd, New Gloucester, Maine. Tickets will be $10 at the door. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/GawlerFamilyBand or call Julie Fralich 207-653-4823.

The Windham Chamber Singers will showcase their spring tour program on Saturday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m. at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. Performing under Dr. Richard Nickerson’s leadership, this group has been the pride of Windham and Raymond and is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year! Tickets will be sold at the door ($12 adults, $10 seniors/students). The box office opens at 6:00 pm. For more information please call 892-7149 or email MWAMconcerts@gmail.com.

Theater

April 13 through 22

An invisible 6-foot rabbit named Harvey is making his stage debut at Schoolhouse Arts Center April 13-22 . The show, “Harvey,” is directed by Chris Roberts and assistant directed by Hollie Pryor. “Harvey” performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00. This is a hilarious comedy for the whole family. Join the mayhem at Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road (route 114) in Standish. Make your reservations at www.schoolhousearts.org

April 20-29

The Dana Packard Saco River Theater will present “Educating Rita,” April 20-29 at 7:30 p.m. and on April 22 at 2:30 p.m. at 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, ME. In “Educating Rita,” Rita (Jennifer Porter) a witty and down-to-earth working-class hairdresser from Liverpool, in a courageous break for personal freedom, signs up for an adult education class and finds herself under the grudging tutelage of Frank (Dana Packard) a cynical, alcoholic English professor. Thursday, April 26 is Pay-What-You-Can. Tickets for adults are $20, seniors and students $18. Reservations are advised: 207-929-5412 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Dance Exhibits

Through March 31

Spark! Maine ART Stories, Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Explores ways Mainers express themselves, featuring 16 diverse and contemporary Maine artists.

Through April 1

The USM Student Juried Exhibition at the USM Art Gallery, Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave. The exhibition, currently running, features the artwork of USM students, whether or not they have chosen to pursue a degree in art. Each year, local jurors review the student submissions and select roughly 40 pieces for display. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m., Friday-Sunday: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. and other days and times by appointment. FMI: https://usm.maine.edu/gallery.

April 9

The deadline for art submissions for The Denmark Arts Center’s three art exhibitions this year; Earth, Water, Fire and Air is April 9. They seek art that focusses civic and natural imaginations on the four basic elements to create many marvelous and varied visual interpretations about these themes. For more information and to access the online submission portal, please go to http://www.denmarkarts.org/opportunities/for-artists/call-for-art/.

April 14 and 15

The Maine Mineralogical and Geological Society Gem Show, hosted by St. Joseph’s College will take place on Saturday, April 14 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Alfond Center of the Sebago Lake campus in Standish, Maine. This is the 35th annual MMGS Show and the biggest in the state. It features renowned local and international vendors, one-of-a-kind mineral specimens, fossils, meteorites, gemstones, and engaging educational programs and kids’ activities.

The play “Educating Rita” runs at the Dana Packard Saco River Theater April 20-28.

Performing Saturday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, the talented Gawler Family Band family includes celebrated fiddler, Ellen, trained in the traditions of French-Canadian, Maritime, Shetland and old-time New England fiddlers; husband John, a masterful banjo and guitar player; daughter, Molly, a fiddler, banjo player and singer; and Molly’s husband, Lao playing flutes from around the world and adding rhythm to the band with his bodhran.