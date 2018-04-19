Arts Calendar

Poetry

April 21

Lowry’s Lodge is hosting an open reading for National Poetry Month at 7 p.m. at Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main St., Westbrook.

Music

April 21

Raymond Arts Alliance presents the SLUKES (Sebago Lake Ukulele Society) Earth Day Musical celebration and singalong at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $5. There will be a short intermission with light refreshments.

April 22

Sing-a-long with the SLUKES (Sebago Lake Ukulele Society) in celebration of Earth Day, 2 p.m. at the Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave., Hiram. Hosted by the Friends of Soldiers Memorial Library, light refreshments included. Free admission. FMI 625-4650,smlhiram@gmail.com.

Theater

April 20-22

“Harvey,” the invisible 6-foot rabbit, is making his stage debut at Schoolhouse Arts Center April 13-22. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A hilarious comedy for the whole family, join the mayhem at Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road (Route 114) in Standish. Make your reservations at www.schoolhousearts.org.

April 21 and 22

“Girl in Six Beats” will premiere Saturday, April 21, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. The 30-minute opera is a saga of discovery for a teenage girl, whose feeling of voicelessness has prompted her to attempt to take her own life and was commissioned by Opera Maine and created in collaboration with The Telling Room. The show will travel to two local schools (home to some of the students who created the libretto), to be performed for their students.

April 20-29

“Educating Rita,” April 20-29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 22 at 2:30 p.m., Dana Packard Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Rita (Jennifer Porter), a witty and down-to-earth working-class hairdresser from Liverpool, in a courageous break for personal freedom, signs up for an adult education class and finds herself under the grudging tutelage of Frank (Dana Packard), a cynical, alcoholic English professor. Thursday, April 26 is pay-what-you-can. Tickets for adults are $20, seniors and students, $18. Reservations are advised: 929-5412 or www.sacorivertheatre.org.

April 20-29

"The Importance of Being Earnest" is Oscar Wilde's most brilliant tour de force, a witty and buoyant comedy. Evening and matinee performances will be on the Main Stage, Russell Hall, USM Gorham campus, 24 University Way. Tickets are $8 students; $12 seniors, faculty, staff, alumni; $16 general public. For times and tickets: https://usm.maine.edu/theatre/importance-being-earnest

April 21 and 28

“Alibis,” mystery dinner theatre event presented by Windham Center Stage Theater at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21; Spring Meadows Country Club, 59 Lewiston Road in Gray on Saturday, April 28. This action-packed, interactive whodunit will have dinner guests competing with other tables to figure out who the killer is and win the evening’s prize. Tickets are $38 and include dinner (choice of prime rib, chicken or stuffed shells). Money raised goes to the WCST’s scholarship and general improvement fund. Reservations are required at http://windhamtheater.org/boxoffice.htm. Email questions to windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com.

May 12

Randy Judkins, nationally known comedian, magician and entertainer, and John Ulmer, local magician extraordinaire, presented by Raymond Arts Alliances at 7 p.m. at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; $10 donation suggested. Light refreshments will be served.

Exhibits

Throughout April Paintings by Audrey Jordan will be on display at Gallery 302, 112 Main St. in Bridgton. Impressionistic and abstract design form the basis of the watercolors. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery 302.com.

April 21

Westbrook Woman’s Club will host the Maine Federation of Women’s Clubs District 1 Art Show at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St. In attendance will be the winning art students from Brunswick, Gorham, Research Club of Limerick, 21 Club of Kezar Falls, and Westbrook Woman’s Club. Judges will pick three top winners and their No. 1 selection will go to the state convention. A light lunch costing $10 per person will be served. For more information or lunch reservations, call Norma Manning at 615-8831 by Saturday, April 14.

The work of watercolorist Audrey Jordan will be hung throughout April at Gallery 302, 112 Main St. in Bridgton.