Arts Calendar

Fundraiser

May 5

Attend a Kentucky Derby Party to benefit Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center at Rachel's on The Green at the Val Halla golf courses in Cumberland Maine on Cinco de Mayo. Festivities start at 4pm and include a best-hat contest, a silent auction, light snacks and drink offers. Post time is 6:34. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at https://events4rtt.eventbrite.com





May 5

YoGlow207 is a fun and inclusive glow-in-the-dark yoga experience for the broader Southern Maine community to benefit the USM School of Business on Saturday, May 5 at Hill Gymnasium, University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham. No yoga experience is necessary. Yoga sessions will begin at 7:45 and 8:45 a.m. For session descriptions, registration and more yoglow207.com/.

Music

April 28

Paddy Mills performs at the Black Bear Cafe, 215 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302), Naples, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5. As a Folk Singer, Paddy maintains an extensive repertoire of Irish, American, Maritime, Nicaraguan and Labor folk songs. FMI: 207-693-4770

Fourth Sunday

The New Gloucester Slow Jam takes place the fourth Sunday of each month, 5-7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Rd., New Gloucester. Come to play or listen. Donation $3. Linda Jacobs 207-333-8110 or jacobslindas5@gmail.com or Ketra Crosson 207-227-1309 or fiddlestep@securespeed.us

May 5

Emilia Dahlin performs at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road , Saturday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. The performer combines her strong storytelling sensibilities with raw, rootsy folk and jazz vocals to create mesmerizing tales of epic proportions. For more information see: http://emiliadahlin.com/about/

Theater

April 26-28

“Educating Rita,” will be at the Dana Packard Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills Thursday (pay-what-you-can) through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Rita (Jennifer Porter), a witty and down-to-earth working-class hairdresser from Liverpool, in a courageous break for personal freedom, signs up for an adult education class and finds herself under the grudging tutelage of Frank (Dana Packard), a cynical, alcoholic English professor. Tickets for adults are $20, seniors and students, $18. Reservations are advised: www.sacorivertheatre.org or call 929-5412.

April 26-29

"The Importance of Being Earnest" is Oscar Wilde's most brilliant tour de force, a witty and buoyant comedy. Evening and matinee performances will be on the Main Stage, Russell Hall, USM Gorham campus, 24 University Way. Tickets are $8 students; $12 seniors, faculty, staff, alumni; $16 general public. For times and tickets: https://usm.maine.edu/theatre/importance-being-earnest

April 28

“Alibis,” mystery dinner theatre event presented by Windham Center Stage Theater at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 at Spring Meadows Country Club, 59 Lewiston Road in Gray. This action-packed, interactive whodunit will have dinner guests competing with other tables to figure out who the killer is and win the evening’s prize. Tickets are $38 and include dinner (choice of prime rib, chicken or stuffed shells). Money raised goes to the WCST’s scholarship and general improvement fund. Reservations are required at http://windhamtheater.org/boxoffice.htm. Email questions to windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com.

May 5-7

“Sammy’s, the Greatest College Bar in the History of Mankind” will be performed at the Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Rd., Standish. Three former-bartenders (one nearly departed) get together forty years after they met at Sammy’s to reminisce about wild times, nine marriages and living life at 125 miles an hour. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

May 12

Randy Judkins, nationally known comedian, magician and entertainer, and John Ulmer, local magician extraordinaire, presented by Raymond Arts Alliances at 7 p.m. at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; $10 donation suggested. Light refreshments will be served.

Exhibits

Throughout April Paintings by Audrey Jordan will be on display at Gallery 302, 112 Main St. in Bridgton. Impressionistic and abstract design form the basis of the watercolors. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery 302.com.

