Arts Calendar

Fundraiser
YoGlow207 is a fun and inclusive glow-in-the-dark yoga experience for the broader Southern Maine community to benefit the USM School of Business on Saturday, May 5 at Hill Gymnasium, University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham. No yoga experience is necessary. Yoga sessions will begin at 7:45 and 8:45 a.m. For session descriptions, registration and more yoglow207.com/.
Music
Theater
“Educating Rita,” will be at the Dana Packard Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills Thursday (pay-what-you-can) through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Rita (Jennifer Porter), a witty and down-to-earth working-class hairdresser from Liverpool, in a courageous break for personal freedom, signs up for an adult education class and finds herself under the grudging tutelage of Frank (Dana Packard), a cynical, alcoholic English professor. Tickets for adults are $20, seniors and students, $18. Reservations are advised: www.sacorivertheatre.org or call 929-5412.
April 26-29
April 28
“Alibis,” mystery dinner theatre event presented by Windham Center Stage Theater at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 at Spring Meadows Country Club, 59 Lewiston Road in Gray. This action-packed, interactive whodunit will have dinner guests competing with other tables to figure out who the killer is and win the evening’s prize. Tickets are $38 and include dinner (choice of prime rib, chicken or stuffed shells). Money raised goes to the WCST’s scholarship and general improvement fund. Reservations are required at http://windhamtheater.org/boxoffice.htm. Email questions to windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com.
May 5-7
“Sammy’s, the Greatest College Bar in the History of Mankind” will be performed at the Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Rd., Standish. Three former-bartenders (one nearly departed) get together forty years after they met at Sammy’s to reminisce about wild times, nine marriages and living life at 125 miles an hour. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
May 12
Randy Judkins, nationally known comedian, magician and entertainer, and John Ulmer, local magician extraordinaire, presented by Raymond Arts Alliances at 7 p.m. at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; $10 donation suggested. Light refreshments will be served.
Emilia Dahlin blends vintage jazz, the tang of a Tom Waitsian waltz and the somber grit of a low tide lullaby at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester on Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.