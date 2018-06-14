Arts Calendar

Music

June 16

Raymond Arts Alliance presents International Music Night, a “Short Set Concert,” at 7 p.m. at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Celtic, Middle Eastern and Latin groups each will play a 25-minute set. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Suggested donation $10.

June 17

Mollyockett Chorus of the Sweet Adelines, kick-off of First Congregational Church of Bridgton’s Summer Sunday Concert Series, 2 p.m., 33 S. High St., Bridgton. Free.

June 27

Riverbank Park Summer Concert Series, Westbrook City Band, 6-8 p.m. Riverbank Park, Westbrook. Free. On-site cash barbecue and bake sale, 5-7 p.m.

July 4

Riverbank Park Summer Concert Series, Hambone presents The Music of Stevie Ray Vaughan, 6-8 p.m. Riverbank Park, Westbrook. Free. On-site cash barbecue and bake sale, 5-7 p.m.

July 11

Riverbank Park Summer Concert Series, Spunhouse, electric jam rock with funk twist, 6-8 p.m. Riverbank Park, Westbrook. Free. On-site cash barbecue and bake sale, 5-7 p.m.

Dance

June 17

“The Greatest Show,” Studio for the Living Arts recital, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center. $18 reserved seating, available via westbrookpac.org.

Poetry

June 16

Lowry’s Lodge special poetry reading, “Three Nations Anthology: Native, Canadian and New England Writers,” curated by Valerie Lawson, 7 p.m. Continuum for Creativity: 863 Main St., Westbrook, $4 suggested donation, light refreshments served.

Misc.

June 16-17

Living History Camp from late 1700s-1800s, presented by the Ancient Ones, Maine history reenactors, Maine Wildlife Park, Gray. Demonstrations throughout the day Saturday and until noon on Sunday include fire starting, cooking, trading, tomahawk throwing, flintlock muskets and weaving. Admission: free for ages 3 and under; $5.50 ages 4-12; $7.50 for adults; and $5.50 for seniors.

July 7-8

39th Annual Chickadee Quilters’ Quilt Show, hundreds of quilts on display, raffles, Chinese auction, vendors, yard sale items, free demonstrations and café, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Stevens Brook Elementary School, 14 Frances Bell Drive, Bridgton. $5. For more information contact: chickadeequilters@gmail.com.

Mollyockett Chorus of the Sweet Adelines will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at the First Congregational Church of Bridgton.