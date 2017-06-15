Arts & Culture Briefs

Lowry’s Lodge

poetry Saturday

WESTBROOK — Lowry’s Lodge monthly poetry series continues at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main St., Westbrook.

The featured award-winning poets are Adrian Blevins, Colby College creative writing professor, and Dawn Potter, director of Frost Place Conference on Poetry and Teaching. The hosts are Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel.

The suggested donation is $4; light refreshments will be served.

Casco Bay Movers’

Spring Concerts

WESTBROOK — Casco Bay Movers Dance Studio presents its annual Spring Concerts at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 17.

The Young Dancers Matinee will be at 1 p.m. and the Evening Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. The concerts feature CBM class repertoire, adult repertory groups, and Portland Youth Dance Company. For more information, go to www.westbrookpac.org.

Acclaimed guitarist,

songwriter performs

WESTBROOK — Heralded by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time, Richard Thompson will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

Thompson is also a critically acclaimed songwriter. He has received a Lifetime Achievement Awards for Songwriting on both sides of the Atlantic, from the Americanas in Nashville to Britain’s BBC Awards, and the prestigious Ivor Novellos. In 2011, Thompson was the recipient of the Order of the British Empire, bestowed upon him by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Most recently he was nominated for “Artist of the Year” by the Americana Music Honors & Awards.

For more information and ticket information, go to www.westbrookpac.org.