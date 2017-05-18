Arts & Culture Briefs

Dance auditions Saturday

for ‘ViMo Shorts’ show

Auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at Drouin Dance Center for this summer’s Vivid Motion production, “VivMo Shorts.”

A collection of short stories, each with their own choreographer, will be told through dance. Rehearsals will be held on weeknights starting June 1 for the shows, which will be performed July 27-30. Dancers age 9 and up, all levels, all styles are needed. For more information, go to vividmotion.org.

Two poets featured

at Lowry’s Lodge

Dennis Camire and Helene McGlauflin will be the featured poets at the Lowry’s Lodge monthly series at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Continuum for Creativity, 863 Main St.

A donation of $4 is suggested and light refreshments will be served.

Book and Brownie Sale

scheduled next month

The Walker Memorial Library is holding a Book and Brownie Sale from noon to 5 p.m., Friday, June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Used books, DVDs, CD books and collectible book items will be for sale, as will homemade brownies of all kinds, coffee and cold drinks. Each child attending will get a free book.

Purchases will support the Friends of Walker Memorial library. Call the library at 854-0630 for more information or to volunteer to set up for the sale.

Dance Studio of Maine

to hold yearly recital

Dance Studio of Maine’s “A Paige of Memories” Recital 2017 will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, and noon Saturday, June 3, at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

Students of all ages and in all genres will perform in what will be the group’s 65th anniversary celebration, and the recital is dedicated to the memory of one of the company’s dancers. For more information, go to www.dancestudioofmaine.com. Tickets are available at www.shovation.com.

Drouin dancers perform

in annual showcase

Drouin Dance Center presents “Music Makes the World Go Round!” at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. The annual dance recital showcases all dance genres. For more information, go to www.drouindancecenter.com. Tickets are available at www.shovation.com