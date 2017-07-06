Assistant GHS principal faces OUI charge

GORHAM — The assistant principal of Gorham High School faces a drunk driving charge after an OUI arrest last month.

Kimberly E. Slipp of Gorham, 61, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. on June 22 in Sebago, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department. She was charged with “operating under the influence (alcohol).” No further details were available from the sheriff’s department.

Slipp, a longtime assistant principal at the high school, did not respond by the American Journal deadline Wednesday to telephone or email messages left at the school requesting comment. Her home landline number was not in service.

Superintendent Heather Perry, responding to an American Journal query, said Monday that the school department is aware of Slipp’s arrest.

“We are taking this matter seriously and are following all processes and protocols to investigate before deciding upon an appropriate course of action,” Perry said.

Perry said Slipp is not on administrative leave because school is on its summer break.

Slipp was named an assistant principal at the high school 12 years ago and she previously had served in a similar capacity at the middle school.

According to an American Journal news story in 2005, Slipp was reassigned as part of a staff realignment to meet the needs of a spiraling high school enrollment that approached 900 students.

