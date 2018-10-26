Austin makes difference for working families

Rep. Sue Austin has done excellent work in Augusta for the residents of Gray, Raymond, Casco and Frye Island. Sue is honest, hardworking, caring and sincere. Whenever I’ve had a question or concern, she has provided answers. With her many years’ experience at all levels of leadership – School Board, Town Council and Maine Legislature – Sue knows how to work with others for common-sense solutions. Sue has accomplished meaningful change for working families by fighting to lower taxes, create jobs and grow our Maine businesses. At a time of increasingly uncivil politics, Rep. Sue Austin sets the bar for exemplary public service. I ask you to join me in supporting Sue Austin for State Representative on Nov. 6.

Greg Cook

Gray