Back to school: BEHS to boost industrial tech

In SAD 6, school starts Wednesday, Aug. 29, for K-6 students and ninth-graders, and classes start for all students starts Thursday, Aug. 30. Teachers start Monday, Aug. 27.



STANDISH — Bonny Eagle High School, looking to expand its industrial technology courses, will take a first step toward that goal by instituting a college-level welding course this school year.

The welding program, which will allow students to earn college credits, will likely be available in the spring semester.

Principal Lori Napolitano said this week that the budget allocates $35,000 to $40,000 to launch the program but that’s not enough to support infrastructure.

“We need to have an engineer figure out the costs for the upgrades. It is enough money to get us started, but we are hoping to revamp the entire shop area and add in stations. So we are purchasing some pieces this year and piloting it,” she said.

The school is planning to install eight welding stations.

In its effort to expand its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs, SAD 6 worked out an arrangement with Kennebec Valley Community College to offer the college-credit welding course.

The high school offers several industrial technology courses, including wood technology, graphic design, drafting and drawing, and engineering design and build, according to Don Denico who heads the department. It offers high school-level welding now as part of its metals and fabrication courses.

The industrial technology department has four instructors including Denico.

“We have a thriving industrial technology program,” Napolitano said.

Precision tooling and machine courses were added last year.

Napolitano said there are “tons” of opportunities for kids. “In Maine, we’re in dire straits when it comes to tradespeople. Everybody needs people,” she said about the worker shortage.

“People with technical backgrounds,” Denico said.

Denico said the technical programs at Bonny Eagle High School are not designed to compete with Portland Arts & Technology High School and Westbrook Regional Vocation Center. Bonny Eagle will likely send up to 100 students this year to the two vocational schools combined. In some past years, Bonny Eagle sent as many as 120 to the vocational schools.

“I’m not interested in competing,” Denico said.

The courses at Bonny Eagle suit many students who might not have decided yet on career paths, he said. Travel time for students from SAD 6 towns to the two vocational schools is a limiting factor in taking other curriculum subjects at Bonny Eagle.

Napolitano and Denico are seeking to provide more pathways for their students.

“We still want people prepared for four-year college,” Napolitano said.

With school start just days away, Bonny Eagle High School has two positions open, including one in its STEM program. According to Denico, teachers are hard to find.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 854-2577 or rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.