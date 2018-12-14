Balentine off the mark about ranked choice

John Balentine’s long-winded complaint about ranked-choice voting (“Here’s Something: Poliquin right to fight ranked-choice result”) misses the point: We the people believe elected officials should secure at least 50 percent of the vote. Which is why we voted to rank our choices when more than two are presented to us. He doesn’t like the outcome this time around, any more than does U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

Eight years ago, the majority of Maine’s voters were saddled with a governor they did not want. It happened again four years ago. Ranking our choices is a way to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Sharon Bondroff

Gray