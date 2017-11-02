Band champs to give special, pre-nationals performance

WESTBROOK — The Westbrook High School marching band won the gold medal in the Maine State Marching Band finals.

The marching band received the top honor Oct. 28 at Sanford High School and will now move on to the national championship. The band will play a free community show on Friday to celebrate.

The community send-off performance will take place Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at Olmsted Field. The marching band will perform their 2017 show, Nostradamus. The show is free and open to the public.

On Saturday morning the marching band will depart for Allentown, Pennsylvania, to compete in the U.S. Bands Championship. The students will be away all weekend and will return Monday afternoon.

At the Oct. 28 state championships, which was judged by national judges, the WHS marching band received an almost perfect score of 4.87. Each band was judged in 14 categories on a scale of 1-5.