Baseball: Bonny Eagle schools Massabesic

STANDISH—The Scots saddled up the visiting Mustangs in the early going on Saturday morning, May 5, then rode them to exhaustion. Bonny Eaglers Will White, Arlo Pike, Christian Napolitano and Bobby Faucher all scored in the bottom of the first to kick off a big offensive outing, a comfortable, 9-2 rout.

“They’ve been playing very competitive baseball,” Bonny Eagle head coach Ricky Hession said, asked what he expected from Massabesic, who’ve yet to pick up a W. “They’re very well-coached, and they always play us tough. I don’t know if it’s just the proximity, but they always play us tough. So I was expecting us to have a battle. But we came out, had a great start to the game and kind of put it away early, which was outstanding.”

Whyte, Bonny Eagle’s No. 2 hitter, singled off Mustangs starting pitcher Alex Schepis in the Scots’ opening ups. Whyte stole 90 feet during Pike’s at-bat and rounded to home when Pike launched a long triple – a near-homerun – into centerfield. Pike scored on a wild Schepis pitch to Napolitano, who soon walked onto base. Napolitano scooted to second when Faucher singled down the leftfield line and reached home again when Greg Emerson singled in exactly the opposite direction. That hit also shuffled Faucher ahead; Faucher then found his way across the plate on a Khyler Hart drive double into left.

Thoroughly in control now, Bonny Eagle never relented. The Scots notched two more in the second – Whyte and Connor Sirois did the honors, this time around, wringing the runs from Schepis’s replacement on the mound, Cam Dyer.

“Defensively, we talk about trying to play the perfect game every time,” Hession said, asked what didn’t go right for his boys. “We still haven’t gotten there, but there weren’t a lot of negatives I could take out of today. Our focus was there from the very beginning, all the way through the end. Defensively, we just weren’t perfect; offensively, we still chased some pitches that weren’t our pitches, but overall, I’m very happy.”

Dyer actually held the Scots silent through the third, but Whyte tallied again in the fourth, reaching on a single into left, then stealing during Pike’s at-bat, zipping to third on a passed ball with Napolitano in the box and racing home when Napolitano flied out to left.

Faucher and Emerson also tallied in the fourth, both crossing the plate on a Tyler Fitz drive single into center. Those runs capped the Scots’ output on the afternoon. For their part, Massabesic hashed two in the fifth: Tyler Lambert and Jacob Gregoire snatched back-to-back singles off Sirois, the Bonny Eagle starter, and eventually found their way home once more. 9-2 the final.

Sirois picks up the win, striking out eight while relinquishing just four hits in his five innings; Fitz relieved him, and closed out the contest with ease. White went 3-3 with a trio of singles, Pike 2-3 with that huge triple as well as a single, Faucher 1-4, Emerson 3-3 with three singles, Hart 1-4 on his early double and Fitz 1-3 on his two-RBI single.

Hession was happy with his pitchers, and remarked on their efforts. “Connor struggled with his command throughout the day, but found stuff that was working for him, found a way to throw strikes when he needed to. In those situations where he got in trouble, he made sure he made his pitches. He put us in position to win, even though he didn’t have his best stuff. And Tyler, the last couple outings, has been throwing very well, keeping the ball down and throwing his breaking pitches for strikes. That’s been huge for us.”

Hession praised a few of his other boys as well. “Arlo, offensively, been kind of waiting for him to break out; he certainly did that today in his first couple at-bats. Christian hit the ball hard. Khyler, it’s his first time in the lineup today, Khyler Hart; had that big double, got us going early. I was very happy, up and down, with the order. Just a very good team win.”

The win bumped Bonny Eagle to 4-2 on the spring. The Scots currently rank sixth in A South, a slot back from Biddeford and a slot ahead of Scarborough. (Portland sits in first, at 4-1). Bonny Eagle traveled to Noble on Tuesday the 8th; they welcome Cheverus on Thursday the 10th and Windham on Saturday the 12th.

Massabesic slipped to 0-7 on the loss, though it’s not entirely for a lack of offensive output: The Mustangs have logged 23 runs in seven games. Unfortunately, they’ve given up 57. They’ve lost three games by just one run, though, so perhaps their time is coming.

Scots second baseman Logan Fogg fires off a ball toward first.

Tyler Fitz whirls, reaching for a tag on a Massabesic runner caught in a pickle.

Logan Fogg holds off swinging at an incoming pitch.

Connor Sirois breaks for home.

Scots first baseman Arlo Pike reels in a throw, tagging a Massabesic runner out.

Connor Sirois started on the mound for Bonny Eagle.

Bonny Eagler Bobby Faucher arrives home.

Will Whyte races home for the Scots.

Tyler Fitz closed out the game for Bonny Eagle.