Baseball, Softball: G-NG to hold fundraiser golf tournament

GRAY — The G-NG baseball and softball teams will host a fundraiser golf tournament on Sunday, May 6 at Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray. Check-in is slated for 11 a.m. and a shotgun start for 12 noon.

Golfers can sign up individually for an 18-hole round (scheduled for roughly 5 p.m.) — including cart, dinner and prizes — for $80, or they can sign up as a team of four for $320. Each participant will also take home a gift bag that includes a free round.

The tournament is a scramble format, chosen because it allows golfers of all skill levels to participate; each team thus turns in a single score. Mulligans and strings will be available to purchase. Further, a putting contest will take place, as will a multi-item raffle. Prizes will, of course, be awarded to the top teams and to individual winners.

Sponsorships for the event vary, from $75-$500 dollars, and include a specified number of golfers, signs on certain holes and inclusion in the program.

For more information, email gnggolfinfo@gmail.com. Early registration is strongly recommended, as demand last year required overflow teams.

G-NG varsity baseball Head Coach Brad Smith (left) and varsity softball Head Coach Amanda Harmon (right) pose with Dick McCann, President of McCann Fabrication, and the company’s “Presenting Sponsor” check.