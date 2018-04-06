Baseball, Softball: G-NG to hold fundraiser golf tournament

By Adam Birt -
GRAY — The G-NG baseball and softball teams will host a fundraiser golf tournament on Sunday, May 6 at Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray. Check-in is slated for 11 a.m. and a shotgun start for 12 noon.

Golfers can sign up individually for an 18-hole round (scheduled for roughly 5 p.m.) — including cart, dinner and prizes — for $80, or they can sign up as a team of four for $320. Each participant will also take home a gift bag that includes a free round.

The tournament is a scramble format, chosen because it allows golfers of all skill levels to participate; each team thus turns in a single score. Mulligans and strings will be available to purchase. Further, a putting contest will take place, as will a multi-item raffle. Prizes will, of course, be awarded to the top teams and to individual winners.

Sponsorships for the event vary, from $75-$500 dollars, and include a specified number of golfers, signs on certain holes and inclusion in the program.

For more information, email gnggolfinfo@gmail.com. Early registration is strongly recommended, as demand last year required overflow teams. 

G-NG varsity baseball Head Coach Brad Smith (left) and varsity softball Head Coach Amanda Harmon (right) pose with Dick McCann, President of McCann Fabrication, and the company’s “Presenting Sponsor” check.

Adam Birt
