Baseball: With win over Waynflete, G-NG's Smith reaches milestone

PORTLAND and NEW GLOUCESTER – G-NG head coach Brad Smith reached a major career milestone – 400 wins – in leading his boys to victory on the road at Waynflete on Thursday, May 25. Smith deployed junior right-hander Wil Shufelt to the mound at the start of the game, and Shufelt proceeded to hurl a one-hit shutout of the Flyers: 10-0 the final.

Smith kicked off his coaching career in 1971; he’s coached in Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Maine at both public and private schools. At Medway High School in Massachusetts, Smith led his team to the 1979 Eastern regional semis for the first time in the school’s history and produced two Boston Globe All-Scholastic players in three seasons.

At Heritage Hall, in Oklahoma City, Smith’s squads won 76 games in just five seasons, including 20 games in 1984. They won the District 3A-3 Championship that year, and were a regional finalist the following year – both school records.

Smith then moved on to Hebron Academy, here in Maine, where his teams were a New England Prep School Division II semifinalist in 1990 and the New England Prep School Division II champions in 1991. He jumped to Bridgton Academy after that, spending 12 years there as head coach and setting records for most wins in a season in three consecutive years, 2008-2010. Smith went 62-19 through that stretch, and finished his tenure at BA with an overall record of 145-86-3.

Smith joined the Patriots in 2012. Fast-forward to last Thursday and all the pieces were in place for his breaking the 400-win mark in style.

Shufelt’s start was, in fact, his first as a varsity thrower. Waynflete earned their lone hit against him in the bottom of the fourth on a successful bunt. “Otherwise,” Smith said, “the burly righty pitched with the composure of a wily veteran.” Shufelt struck out seven and walked just one in the five-inning rout.

Shufelt also performed well at the plate, picking up two of the Patriots’ eight hits. G-NG posted two runs in the first, five in the fourth, and four more in the fifth. Zach Mann ultimately proved the team’s offensive leader, tallying two singles, a double and three RBIs.

G-NG, now 7-8 on the season, hosts Poland on Wednesday the 31st.

G-NG head coach Brad Smith, seen here in 2015, picked up his 400th career win vs. Waynflete on May 25.