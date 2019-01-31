Bates undergoing psychiatric evaluation

WESTBROOK — Westbrook native and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation this week after being arrested Jan. 26 for allegedly punching a New York City police officer in the face.

“Following his incident in New York on Saturday, our client Trevor Bates was taken to an area hospital where he remains as he undergoes testing and a mental health evaluation,” his agent, Jeff Jankovich, said in a statement.

Bates’ former Westbrook High School and University of Maine coaches were surprised and are disconcerted about the allegations against him, saying they are completely out of character for Bates.

The incident occurred when Sgt. James O’Brien was trying to fingerprint Bates at the 115th Precinct after Bates was arrested at a hotel near LaGuardia Airport for allegedly skipping out on a $32 taxi fare. The officer suffered a concussion and cuts that needed three stitches.

“The defendant is accused of refusing to pay a cabbie who drove the player from Manhattan to his hotel in Queens. The defendant then allegedly attacked an NYPD sergeant during the issuance of a desk appearance ticket for the fare beating charge,” Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said in a statement.

Brown said “while at the precinct, the defendant was informed that as long as there were no outstanding warrants, he would receive a DAT (desk appearance ticket) and then be allowed to leave. At which time, Bates refused to be printed and became increasingly agitated. As NYPD Sergeant James O’Brien attempted to calm the defendant down, the defendant punched him in the face and needed to be tased in order to subdue him.”

Bates, who played nine games with the Detroit Lions this seaon, was being evaluated at a New York City hospital.

He faces charges of second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration, theft of services and resisting arrest. If convicted, the 2011 Westbrook High School graduate could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

The arrest came as a surprise to both Jeff Guerette, who coached Bates at the high school, and Jack Cosgrove, his coach at the University of Maine.

“Based on the news I am reading, I am concerned for all those involved. The description of the incident is not representative of my relationship with Trevor and not at all who I know him to be as a person. I am hopeful for a positive resolution,” Guerette said.

Cosgrove, now coaching at Colby College, told the Portland Press Herald that “this is not the Trevor I ever knew or saw.”

“He’s one of those great self-made man stories. He came to UMaine out of a program that was not really that good and earned himself a spot on the team, a scholarship, a captaincy, and a seventh-round pick in the NFL draft. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots. He’s exactly what a coach wants out of a player. He’s the success story we all want and not many get to have.”

Bates played for UMaine from 2012-2015. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, suiting up for one game for the team that year. He then bounced between the practice squads of the New England Patriots and New York Giants before being signed to the Detroit Lions’ this past fall. The New York Post said the NFL is reviewing what happened through the league’s personal conduct policy.”

Bates’ mother Christy Bates of Westbrook told the New York Post the behavior was not typical of her son.

“I’m shocked because he’s not a fighter,” she said. “He’s a great guy.

Jankovich, his agent, told the Press Herald that Bates’ alleged actions “are in no way a reflection of who he is as a person” and “not at all consistent with the man and friend we know him to be.”

“At this time our priority is to ensure that Trevor receives the help he needs and that the privacy of the parties involved be respected,” Jankovich said.

