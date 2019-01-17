Beem column needs GOP rebuttal

Edgar Allen Beem’s Jan. 10 column in the American Journal reminds me why I’ve always avoided reading The Forecaster. I was disappointed when his column began to appear in Westbrook’s paper, I can tell you.

In the aforementioned column, Beem savagely trashes former Gov. Paul LePage, who does not deserve such treatment. It is such a partisan, nasty column that I fumed as I read it. And trashing Gov. LePage wasn’t enough – he had to get his crude digs in on our president.

Why not let John Balentine write longer pieces? He’s a much, much better write than Beem any day!

Rose Marie Russell

Westbrook