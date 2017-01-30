BEHS cheerleading coach arrested on sex charges

STANDISH — A cheerleading coach at Bonny Eagle High School has been arrested on sex charges stemming from “inappropriate contact with a high school student,” according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Perry of Standish, 21, was charged on Jan. 27 with gross sexual assault, a class C crime; and unlawful sexual contact, class D. Perry was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

“Perry was charged under the provision of Maine law which provides protections for a student who is enrolled in private or public elementary, secondary, or special education facility and the offender is a teacher, employee, or other official having instructional, supervisory, or disciplinary authority over the student. Perry’s position as cheering coach meets this criteria,” Lt. Donald Foss said in the press release.

Foss said the investigation determined that this conduct did not occur during a school function or on school grounds. The investigation followed notification from Bonny Eagle School District authorities of “a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and school district employee.”

Bail was set at $5,000 and a spokesman at the jail said Monday that Perry was not there.