GORHAM — In races for the School Committee, voters Tuesday backed William Benson, Kate Livingston and Jennifer Whitehead for three-year terms and incumbent Dennis Libby for the single-year seat.

Livingston, 38, was the top vote getter with 2,336 in a five-way contest for three seats. Whitehead, 41, had 1,985 and Benson, 49, 1,928. They were followed by Michael Lewin, 37, with 1,162 and Billie Capozza, 35, with 1,056.