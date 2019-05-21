Blaze destroys Buxton barn

BUXTON — A late afternoon fire on Sunday destroyed a barn at 32 Cummings Ave.

Firefighters responded around 4:15 p.m. on May 19 to a fire at a two-story barn with an unoccupied apartment, Fire Chief Nathan Schools said Monday.

According to a spokeswoman at Buxton Town Hall, the owner of the property is Trudy Cummings.

The barn, utilized for storing equipment that included a lawn mower, was a total loss. The fire is not considered suspicious and no one was injured in the two-alarm blaze. Schools said there was an issue with used motor oil stored at the site, but the Maine Department of Environmental Protection investigated and didn’t find any environmental impact, he said.

The town doesn’t have a public water supply and firefighters pumped water from a nearby pond and called for water tankers from neighboring departments that included Gorham, Hollis and Standish. Scarborough covered Buxton fire stations.

The fire didn’t spread from the barn to a house on the property about 200 feet away and firefighters cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m. – By Robert Lowell