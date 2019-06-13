Blier, Warchol win Buxton selectmen race

Mark Blier

Scott Warchol

BUXTON— Mark Blier was re-elected Tuesday to the Board of Selectmen while Scott Warchol by just one vote won the other available seat in a six-way race. Both seats are three-year terms.

Blier, 51, was the top vote getter in the selectman’s race with 276. “It is an honor and privilege to continue to serve our community,” Blier said in an email Wednesday.

Blier congratulated Warchol. “I look forward to working with Scott and the rest of the board as we continue our work to move our community in a positive direction,” Blier said.

Warchol, 57, tallied 234, edging Tom Peters with 233. “All it takes is one,” Warchol said Wednesday.

Peters said he will ask for a recount.

Warchol, who has served on various town committees, is looking forward to continuing his work for the community. “I appreciate all the voters who came out,” Warchol said.

Caleb Porter received 179 votes; Roger Tracy, 222; and Mark Smith, 26.

With a pair of Planning Board seats available, Craig Lefebvre received 525 votes and Clifford Emery received five write-in votes, one more write-in than Peters for the other three-year term. Emery did not seek re-election as selectman.

The Budget Committee winners were Sheridan Bennett,with 538 votes and Tracy with six as a write-in. Peters and Porter each received four write-in votes.

In Buxton polling for an at-large Maine School Administrative District 6 seat for a Hollis resident, Donald Marean upset Lester Harmon, 428-190. Three others ran unopposed for school seats. Nathan Carlow of Buxton was re-elected as was Julie Bruni of Limington. Buxton voters backed Erika Creutz, also unopposed, as a school board member from Standish.

The $49.8 million SAD 6 budget easily passed in Buxton 443-232 and voters favored continuing the school validation process 503 to 168.

Town Clerk John Myers reported 699 ballots cast, representing an 11.17 percent turnout of 6,258 registered voters.

The Town Meeting to decide a budget is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. Kimberly Beam, town treasurer, said the proposed municipal budget is $7.3 million, representing an 11.45% increase over the one approved last year. The budget warrant can be viewed by visiting www.buxton.me.us.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 780-9089 or [email protected]