Blizzard Bash gets boost from blizzard

WESTBROOK — Following this week’s winter storm there’ll be no shortage of snow at Friday’s Blizzard Bash.

The storm, which dumped over a foot of snow on Tuesday, arrived just in time for the Westbrook Police Department’s second annual Blizzard Bash. The March 17 event coincides with a staff development day at the schools, meaning kids have the day off.

Community Policing Coordinator Megan Perry said the event will definitely “take advantage of Mother Nature.” She said she’s pleased by the storm’s arrival because last year’s Blizzard Bash had no snow.

“Last year we had snow up until two days before, and then it rained and washed it all away,” she said.

The event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will take place at the field between Walker and Webb streets. The Blizzard Bash is geared towards kids ages 4-13, but anyone is welcome.

Activities will include snow painting, snowman building, and snowshoeing. There will also be hot cocoa and snacks, as well as indoor craft stations.

Perry said mittens, hats and other winter gear available for kids who need them to take home.

As organizers of the event, police will have a presence at the event. Perry said they will have police cars and equipment with them so the kids can see them and get to better understand the role of police officers.

The event is also being sponsored by Avesta Housing, 21st Century Loans, the Junior League of Portland, Maine, and Westbrook Communities That Care.

Perry said aside from having fun and enjoying a day off from school, the goal of the event is to introduce new Mainers to winter activities.

“We’re in a fairly transient neighborhood, so for families who are new to Maine it’s a chance to learn how to have fun in the snow,” she said.

