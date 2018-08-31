Blood drive held in memory of 4-year-old

BATH — Inspiring people to do good things is one way that Amie Marzen channels the grief of losing her 4-year-old daughter last October to brain cancer.

Marzen has orchestrated several events in Madeline’s name, both during the child’s illness and after her passing. The latest of these are blood drives to be held next month in Westbrook and Bath.

Madeline received blood or platelet donations three times during her two-month battle with an inoperable and aggressive malignant brain tumor. Marzen pledged at the time to someday pay those donations back, which she first did through a blood drive she organized in Bath this June for the American Red Cross.

That event drew 67 people – just 16 shy of the largest memorial blood drive in Maine.

The Red Cross was “kind of blown away by the response, so they asked us to do another one,” Marzen said Aug. 22.

Thanks to a friend offering to hold a drive closer to Portland, this time there will be two. Marzen hopes that the two-location drive next month – September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month – will draw more than 100 people. Each donation saves about three lives, Marzen noted.

“We paid back Madeline’s donation, but there are a lot more still fighting, so there’s no reason to stop,” said Marzen, who has given blood three times in her daughter’s memory. “We’ll just keep plowing ahead until maybe there’s no need anymore.”

Moved by the kindness she and her husband received during their daughter’s illness and right after her death has pushed Marzen to keep paying it forward.

“I wanted to give back, but it also is a way to channel the love that I have for Madeline that I can’t express on a daily level, in a physical way here on Earth anymore,” Marzen said, her voice breaking.

“It’s a way to keep her memory going, but also a way for me to heal and grow,” she added.

Alliance Realty and Chase Custom Homes & Finance will host a drive, with a Red Cross Mobile unit at 290 Bridgton Road in Westbrook from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4. Contact Molly Shaw of Alliance Realty at 892-2700 or mshaw@cchfi.com for more information.

The American Red Cross will host the second drive at the Bath Senior Center, 45 Floral St. in Bath, from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Marzen can be reached at 449-2896 or amie.marzen@gmail.com for more details.

Pre-registration is encouraged for both events at redcross.org. Search for “Madeline” to choose either drive, or pledge to donate in the girl’s name through the “Madeline’s Giving Life Drive” page on Facebook or by searching that title at sleevesup.org.

Alex Lear can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 113 or alear@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @learics.

Blood drives will be held in Westbrook and Bath next month in the memory of Madeline Marzen, a 4-year-old Bath child who died last October after a two-month battle with brain cancer.