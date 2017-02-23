Blue Spruce's second phase gets go-ahead

WESTBROOK — Phase 2 of the Blue Spruce Farm development has been approved by the Planning Board.

The board approved the project 4-1 Tuesday night with Ward 2 representative Dennis Isherwood opposed. Vice Chairman Rene Daniel and Ward 4 representative Cory Fleming were absent, as were alternates John Turcotte and Robin Tannenbaum.

The project, which is being developed by Risbara Bros., will bring 110 additional apartment units onto the large subdivision.

The meeting began with a public hearing on the project during which three members of the public expressed their opposition. Resident Peggy Quinlan said she hopes Phase 2 doesn’t look like the apartment buildings being constructed under Phase 1.

“As I drive by and look at all those apartment buildings I’m appalled because that could have been a beautiful development and it isn’t,” Quinlan said.

Phase 1 of Blue Spruce Farm, which has been under construction since last year, includes just under 200 units with a mix of apartments and single-family homes. Since construction began, it has been the centerpiece of a community-wide fervor regarding growth and development, including calls for a development moratorium and changes to the city’s land use ordinance.

Quinlan said the development is unattractive and a bad fit for the area it’s located in.

“I’m sorry, but I think they’re hideous,” she said. “They don’t blend with our neighborhood.”

The Feb. 21 public hearing was a continuation of a Dec. 6 meeting during which the Planning Board made no decision on the development. Over the past two months, Risbara has acquired necessary permits from both the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine Department of Transportation.

Nancy St. Clair, a civil engineer working for Risbara Bros., presented the site plan to the board Tuesday night. Phase 2, called “Autumn Woods Apartments,” features 108 units in nine buildings on a parcel formerly owned by resident Daniel Chick. His former home will also be renovated into two apartments.

St. Clair on Wednesday morning was unable to provide a timeline for the project and a representative from Risbara Bros. was unavailable for comment.

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter: @katevgardner.

Phase 2 of the Blue Spruce Farm development has been approved by the Westbrook Planning Board.