Bomb threat evacuates Gorham High School

GORHAM – Dogs found no evidence of a bomb at Gorham High School after a bomb threat forced students and staff at the school to be evacuated Tuesday, the Superintendent’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

A staff member at the Superintendent’s Office, Rhonda Warren, confirmed that a bomb threat was found Tuesday at the high school. Students and staff were evacuated to the nearby Municipal Center and then sent home at 2 p.m.

Warren also said that though the immediate situation has been resolved, the investigation into where the threat came from continues.

Today’s incident comes after another scare in Gorham yesterday, when a report of an armed man on South Street caused a lockdown at three schools, the library and town hall.

This story will be updated.