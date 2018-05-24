Bonny Eagle's Klin York County teacher of year

Klin

BUXTON — A Bonny Eagle Middle School teacher has been recognized as the 2018 York County teacher of the year.

Kristin Klin, who teaches sixth-grade social studies, was honored as the best teacher in York County by Educate Maine, a group that promotes education and preparing students to become productive citizens.

Principal Benjamin Harris, nominated Klin for the award.

“It was completely unexpected and took me by surprise,” Klin said.

Klin now competes with the 15 other county winners to be the state’s Teacher of the Year. Bonny Eagle Middle School is in Buxton, one of the five towns in Maine School Administrative District 6.

Harris praised Klin for her dedication in supporting students.

“She makes strong connections with students and is always putting the needs of students above her own,” Harris wrote in an email to the newspaper. “Put simply, Ms. Klin cares.”

Klin, 43, lives in Parsonsfield with her “very supportive” husband, Paul, and their two rescue dogs.

A New Hampshire native, she’s in her 20th year teaching at Bonny Eagle Middle School. She began after graduating from St. Joseph’s College where she received a bachelor of science degree in 1998. She earned a masters in 2010.

Klin teaches social studies and has previously taught language arts, creative writing and reading interventions. “She has worked with local historical societies and groups to make local history come alive, which helps students feel connected to the community, and understand social studies,” Harris said.

Harris also said she is an active leader in the school’s pathfinders program.

Each spring, she leads the 7th and 8th grade Girls Pathfinder teams. She said her classroom becomes “a canoe seat, a hiking trail, or the driver’s seat of a school bus.” She acquired a bus license for the program.

“As an outdoor adventure leader, I help foster leadership skills by using the outdoors as my greatest resource,” Klin said.

Klin is looking forward to working with the other county teachers of the year as well as those previously recognized in York County.

“Ms. Klin is well respected by her peers, and the entire Bonny Eagle community,” Harris said.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 854-2577 or rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.