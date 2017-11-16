Bookstore plans January opening at Westbrook Common

WESTBROOK — The city’s first bookstore, which will also serve beer and coffee, is expected to open in its downtown location in January.

The owners of Quill Books and Beverage announced earlier this month that it will be located at One Westbrook Common. The 2,600-square-foot space is next to Blue Note Park and behind Westbrook House of Pizza.

Owners Allison Krzanowski and Matthew Irving announced their plans for the combination bookstore/coffee shop/pub over the summer. Quill will serve coffee from Swift River Coffee Roasters, based in Raymond, and will have four taps serving local beer, including Mast Landing. The shop will also serve wine, as well as sandwiches, salads and “grab-and-go” breakfast options.

A book sale was held at Mast Landing Brewing Company in August to raise funds for Quill and a second sale is planned for Sunday, Dec. 3. The books and prices at the sale will be representative of what the store will offer. The store will sell like-new books, which Krzanowski and Irving have been buying from book sales over the past year, for $6-$10. The owners said it’s important to them that their shop stocks books written by and about underrepresented voices and experiences.

The One Westbrook Common location is “a blank space right now,” Krzanowski said, and they’re in the process of meeting with contractors. She said bookshelves and a bar need to built and the space needs to be painted.

The plan is to seat 30 people and hire three or four employees. Krzanowski said they will be advertising positions and looking to hire soon. The pair doesn’t have previous experience as booksellers, but Krzanowski works in the arts as a creator and seller of handwoven products. Irving has hospitality experience and has worked at various restaurants and bars.

Krzanowski and Irving said they’ve appreciated the response from the community so far and are looking forward to opening the city’s only bookstore.

“People seem excited and we’re excited to be opening soon,” Krzanowski said. “We’re looking forward to being part of the growing downtown.”

