Boys Basketball: Gorham upsets Sanford, advances to semis

PORTLAND – The Rams have struggled all year to finish, playing competitive basketball with some tough teams but falling short in the end. They most assuredly finished vs. Sanford in the tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night, Feb. 16, however: After Cam Holmes knocked down a three to seize the upper-hand at the start of the third, Gorham caught fire, dashing 10 points ahead by the end of the quarter, then holding on till the final buzzer announced a 42-31 W.

“We’ve really grown as a team this season,” Holmes said of getting over the proverbial hump and closing a key game. “The entire season, we’ve said it all starts when the playoffs begin; regular season’s been a practice for the playoffs. We said it wasn’t going to happen again; we knew this was the biggest stage and it was do-or-die. We didn’t have a choice; we couldn’t lay down.”

Fellow Ram Jackson Fotter concurred. “We feel great,” Fotter said. “We went into this with the mentality that the playoff season is a different season than the regular season. Records don’t matter, we’re happy to be in it. We didn’t really care that we’re the six-seed. We liked our draw.”

“Once I saw who we drew, I knew we had a chance, based on the last matchup,” Fotter said. When Gorham and Sanford first clashed this winter, way back in early December, the Spartans emerged triumphant 58-52.

“We had the lead in the fourth quarter (of that game),” Fotter said. “We ended up losing that lead, and just got into foul trouble. We lost it at the end. So once I saw the matchup, I had a lot of faith in our team, and was pretty confident we could come out with it if we executed.”

The Spartans’ Brad Bouchard lit the lamp first on Thursday; Gorhamite Logan Drouin answered with a three, but Bouchard rejoined with a three of his own and teammate Frank Veino followed him with a two for an early 7-3 advantage. Leyton Bickford pushed Sanford further out front with a two and it began to look like the Spartans might have the Rams’ number.

Drouin begged to differ, dishing to Andrew Brown underneath for a layup to bring Gorham back within three at 9-6. The teams traded trios to close the opening quarter: Sanford standout Ethan Belanger struck, but so did Fotter. 12-6.

“We tried to extend, and pay special attention to Belanger and Bouchard,” Gorham head coach Mark Karter said, “who are very good players. So that’s going to open up some things for other players, and they have some other good players. So they made some shots. We were hoping they wouldn’t be consistent with it.”

“Our main focus was, if we could take Belanger and Bouchard out, that we had to rebound to win the game,” Karter said. “Because [Sanford’s] very aggressive. Veino does a nice job on the boards. I thought we struggled at times, rebounding, but ultimately we rebounded enough.”

Between them, the Spartans and the Rams managed just 12 points in the second; five belonged to Sanford, meaning seven went Gorham’s way. Belanger hashed the first five, a two plus a three, before Drouin assisted Brown underneath again. An Ethan Emard travel cost the Spartans their next possession, and the Rams capitalized: Holmes deposited a three and Fotter hit two of three from the line.

By the break, Gorham had shrunk their budget deficit to the envy of politicians everywhere: a mere point, just a buck, one and that’s it. 17-16, Sanford, as the sides jogged off to their respective locker rooms.

Whatever the Rams discussed during intermission sent them stamping and snorting back onto the court for the downhill quarters. Holmes’s fateful three was a long beauty, and it was the last lead-change of the evening. Gorham hammered out a heap of baskets and outscored the Spartans 14-3 in the third. Holmes notched another three, Nick Strout knocked one down as well; Brown shoveled across-underneath to Cam Wright, who completed a three-point play; Fotter tallied two from the line.

“I always practice that shot,” Holmes said of the three. “Because I know, if I get deep enough, I’m going to take it. That’s my range, that’s my kind of game. But really, it all starts with Jackson Fotter; he’s the one who breaks the lane and gets me open. When I’m open, I’m going to knock it down – I tell him that.”

Karter remarked on Gorham’s second-half adjustments: “We got stretched out a little bit, defensively, in the first half, [though] I thought we played pretty well,” he said. “Our offense was much better in the second half. I thought if we could play defense the way we played in the first half, if we improved our offense a little bit, we’d have a good chance to win the game.”

“At times, we’ve played really well offensively during the year,” Karter said. “At times, we’ve struggled. So it was interesting to see what team was going to show up in the second half. But I was real happy that we executed and were able to make some baskets.”

“Our aggressiveness on the boards,” Fotter said, asked what changed for Gorham in the third. “They had a lot of offensive boards in the first half, and they got a lot of second-chance points; we did better rebounding and boxing out, and from there, defense really carried us. One of our zones really got it done tonight.”

“We really try to make it a point of emphasis to start the second half well,” Holmes said. “Whenever we want to come out, we want to come out strong; we know the first four minutes of the second half are big for us. When we got on that little run, it just, snowball-effect, end of the third quarter and into the fourth.”

30-20 to begin the final quarter, and the Rams needed only maintain. They did. The Spartans chipped away at their disadvantage – Belanger pulled them within four on a pair of frees for 34-30, but that’s as close as they would again come. Jason Komulainen drained a two for Gorham early in the stretch, while the team’s last nine points all came from the line, Holmes adding one, Komulainen three, and Fotter five.

“They started fouling really early,” Fotter said of the waning minutes. “I was surprised by that. And we ended up hitting the free-throws. So I didn’t really ever lose confidence that we were going to lose the lead.”

Holmes didn’t exactly share Fotter’s assurance. “Throughout the season, we’ve crumbled, and at times, we’ve given up at that point, given away our lead. This time we wanted it to be different. We didn’t want to crumble, we didn’t want to go home. There’s a bunch of seniors. We’ve all played together for seven or eight years. We knew that if we trusted each other, we could come away with it.”

The Rams managed the clock well, too, letting time fall off it when doing so suited them: At one point, Fotter and Drouin must’ve torched 45 seconds just playing pass with one another beyond the top of the three circle.

“They were in a zone for some reason, and we just knew that, if we kept ball-faking and passing it back and forth, we could kill clock. We killed a good few minutes. That was helpful for us; they weren’t able to get the ball back.”

Fotter posted the game-high, 11; Holmes ended the evening with 10, Komulainen six, Wright five, Brown four and Strout and Drouin three apiece.

Karter took a moment to praise his boys: “Cam Holmes hit some big threes,” he said. “That’s probably the best he’s played this season. But for us to be successful, we have to have a lot of guys involved with what’s going on, and tonight we did.”

The quarterfinals result moves Gorham to 5-14 on the winter; they face off with Thornton in the semis on Tuesday the 21st. That game tips off at 6 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The Rams and Trojans clashed twice in the regular season: first on Jan. 10, when TA won 61-40, and again on Jan. 27, when Thornton prevailed once more – though by a much smaller margin, 62-54. If that latter contest is any preview of the teams’ coming re-re-match, fans can expect their money’s worth.

Kyle King scans the perimeter for pass options.

Jason Komulainen unwinds into a shot vs. Sanford.

Jason Komulainen soars toward the rim for Gorham, harangued by a Spartans opponent.

Jackson Fotter ascends toward the net, volleying a shot.

Jackson Fotter comes down with a rebound vs. Sanford.

Cam Wright tangos in midair with a Spartans opponent.

Cam Holmes pauses beneath the net, letting a Sanford defender fly by.

On the move, Gorhamite Andrew Brown dishes around a Sanford defender.

Airborne, Logan Drouin shovels a pass outward.