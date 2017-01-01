Boys Basketball: Martin's seven threes propel Patriots past Knights

GRAY – G-NG’s John Martin led his boys to victory over Poland on Friday, Dec. 30, draining seven threes and a pair of frees to total 23 points on the evening. Teammate and fellow sophomore Hunter Colby wasn’t far behind, adding 19 (mostly from underneath) as the Patriots downed the Knights 63-52.

The win bumps G-NG to 4-2 on the season – a spectacular start for a team that finished 2-16 last winter. “We struggled last year; we felt we had some misfortunes, some bad luck, some injuries,” Patriots head coach Ryan Deschenes said. “But some young guys got some experience, and it’s showing off right away. What excites me is we haven’t reached nearly our peak for what we can be this season.”

The Patriots are flush with sophomores this year – seven of them dot the 13-man roster – and Deschenes is psyched with what his underclassmen, including Martin, bring to the court. “We’ve been excited about this class for a while,” he said. “A lot of good people put in a lot of good work with them. We had an incredible summer; these guys put in the work, and they got better and we believe we can be a good team this year. We’re showing it now, and we know we’re going to better as the year goes on, too.”

“Last year we went 2-16,” Martin said. “This year we’re having a winning record. We should be a good playoff team this year. It feels pretty good.”

The opening half of Saturday’s contest rolled back and forth, and the first quarter was a low-scoring affair. Poland got on the board to kick things off, Quinn Callahan striking the blow, but Colby answered soon enough. Colby also assisted John Henry Villanueva on G-NG’s next basket, and completed a three-point play himself.

Martin was silent during the stretch – scoring-wise, anyway; as the team’s point guard, he naturally handled the ball a good deal, and he sparked the Patriots’ next bucket when he chucked a long-ball up the court and across it to Josh Magno. Magno quickly dished a pin-point pass of his own to Zach Brady, waiting underneath the Poland net, and Brady laid the two up easily. At the end of the quarter, G-NG stood on top, if only narrowly at 9-6.

“We wanted to, not really outwork them, because they’re a tough team,” Martin said of the Knights, “but we wanted to fight back, and match their intensity.”

“They’re senior-laden,” Deschenes said, asked what he knew of Poland, heading into the bout. “Really well-coached, tough; they’ve had our number the last few years. So we were ready for them. Our guys responded well.”

A two by Curtis Leighton pulled the visitors within one at 9-8 to start the second, but Patriot Ryan Lachance – yet another sophomore, and Colby’s fellow big – promptly responded. Poland then knocked down the game’s first three, balancing the scoreboard at 11-11, but the moment seemed merely to light Martin’s fire: He sank his first downtowner shortly thereafter, sending his boys out front again and sending the G-NG fan section into the rafters.

Martin commented on his performance, saying he struggled early before feeling his shot click into place. “I wasn’t really shooting good in the first quarter,” he said. “But I, kind of, worked through it – and they just came to me. I was just letting them go.”

Martin’s hot hands didn’t go entirely unanswered: A certain, shall we say, witty repartee developed as the game progressed, and either Martin would drain a three only to momentarily watch Leighton or his teammate Nate Chouinard sink one in rejoinder, or Leighton or Chouinard would drain one only to immediately face one of Martin’s own keen retorts.

As the entire gym did, Martin took note of the tension: “I felt that,” he said. “It was pretty cool – but, I mean, I didn’t really like it, that [Chouinard] was knocking them back down. I had to come back; it just gave me motivation to come down and hit another one.”

A Chouinard three in fact gave the Knights a 15-14 lead, midway through the second, but of course, Martin soon stole it back with, you guessed it, a three. It would be the last lead change of the night: Poland next added a two for 17-17, but Martin countered with his third three of the quarter; from there, the Patriots began a slow, methodical pulling away. Lachance, Colby and Martin all contributed more points before the break, which saw G-NG out front, 29-24.

“The biggest thing is: They threw four different defenses against us,” Deschenes said, asked what ultimately made the difference for his boys vs. the Knights. “Our guys recognized it, they got in our sets, we executed well, we got great looks mostly. And we buckled down a little better defensively; (Nate) Chouinard got hot, we had to faceguard him, we had to change some things up, and the guys did a nice job of that.”

Martin notched his fifth three of the evening to begin the third, and Lachance followed him up with two. Suddenly, the Patriots were on top by 10, 34-24. Chouinard, however, proceeded to slice that advantage in half, tallying a three and converting a steal into two more. Still, as the minutes ticked away, G-NG gradually picked up momentum, and led 43-34 at the dawn of the fourth.

That last quarter proved both teams’ biggest: G-NG put up 20 in the stretch, and the Knights put up 18. Martin dropped in his sixth and seventh threes, as well his two points from the line. Colby added 10 and Josiah Rottari two as the Patriots secured their W.

Deschenes applauded Martin, one of the league’s best-kept secrets. “John is one of the most underrated players in the State,” he said. “Not many people know about him. He was a starter last year as a freshman, he’s put in a ton of work; he’s a 6-foot-2 point guard, smooth as could be. He’s going to be a big-time player in the next three years, and people are going to start noticing.”

Likewise, Deschenes offered praise for his post players, Lachance and Colby, whose rebounding efforts were another clear key to G-NG’s W. “Two sophomores that played together for a while,” he said. “We’ve been working on some new things with them, and tonight they executed great.”

“I think everyone played well,” Martin said. “All-around, we played good. Our post players got their shots – we all got our shots.”

In addition to Martin’s 23 and Colby’s 19, Villanueva finished with nine and Lachance with eight. G-NG, currently ranked fourth in B South, travels to No. 10 Freeport (2-3) on Tuesday the 3rd and welcomes No. 1 Spruce Mountain (6-0) on Friday the 6th.

G-NG’s John Martin faces off with Poland’s Quinn Callahan.

Patriot point guard John Martin drained seven threes vs. visiting Poland on Friday night.

Patriot Ryan Lachance gets the ball away, toward the backboard; Knight Quinn Callahan takes a defensive swipe.

Poland’s Josh Cote and G-NG’s Tanner Mann clash in midair.

Zach Brady gets air over a pair of Poland defenders.

G-NG’s Hunter Colby arcs a ball toward the net.

John Henry Villanueva leaps for the layup.

Josiah Rottari dishes toward the baseline for G-NG.

Hunter Colby whirls beneath the basket, looking for a route to two.