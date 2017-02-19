Boys Basketball: Westbrook falls to York, exits tourney in quarters

PORTLAND – Westbrooker Zac Manoogian logged a game-high 17 vs. York on Friday night, but even the hottest hand on the court couldn’t sink the long three the Blazes needed in the waning seconds to tie the score and force OT. 47-44 the final as the Wildcats advance to the semis and Westbrook retires till next winter.

“Obviously, you have a player in (Trevor) LaBonte who scores a ton of points,” said Westbrook head coach Dan Legage, asked what the Blazes needed to do against the York lineup. “We wanted to try to limit his touches. He got loose, sort of, in the second half, asserted himself a little bit more. And some of the other guys made some nice shots, too.”

“I always try to tell the guys, ‘It comes down to defense, rebounding and hitting your free-throws,’” Legage said. “We had our opportunities with our free-throws to tie it up, go ahead. We just missed them, and that happens.”

The opening quarter rolled back and forth: Wildcat Reid Hogan began the scoring with a deuce, but Manoogian and fellow Blaze Kyle Champagne hit back-to-back threes to push Westbrook out front 6-2.

The Blazes maintained a scant lead for much of the stretch on solid defense – at one point, Manoogian denied Hogan in spectacular fashion, delivering a precision swat from behind and sending the ball flying – and further offense from Manoogian and Deng Jany. Still, the last run of the first belonged to York, Alex Zinkevicz and Cam Smith hashing consecutive twos and erasing the Wildcats’ deficit. 14-14 after one.

Westbrook edged ahead in the second. York stole the advantage initially – LaBonte and Jackson McCarty both hit for two and 18-14 – but the Blazes scrabbled back. Jany struck for two; Champagne turned a steal over to Jerry Alado, who likewise bucketed; and Manoogian tallied two from the line and two from the field to seize the lead once again. 22-19 at the break.

“We missed some opportunities there,” Legage said of the second. “We had some open shots. But I was proud of the way the guys performed defensively; they worked hard.”

Landon Sjoberg kicked off the third with a Blazes free and another four-point upper-hand. LaBonte with a three-point play and Payton Small with two frees of his own promptly combined to shunt York out front, 24-23, but Manoogian momentarily flipped things again, 25-24.

The action careened forward, Westbrook narrowly controlling: 28-24 on another Alado trio, then 29-26 on a Manoogian free. Time winding down, York jumped ahead 31-29 on a LaBonte three-point play, but Sjoberg closed the third with two from the line to flatten the scoreboard, 31-all.

Sjoberg opened the fourth with a two, 33-31, but Hogan shouted a response from downtown: 34-33. The Wildcats then opened the game’s largest gap – six points, 39-33 – on an easy-penetration layup by LaBonte and an Alex Nickerson three. Westbrook battled back: Two Manoogian frees made it 41-38, a huge Jany block followed by a York travel sapped some of the Wildcats’ oomph, and a Jany strike brought the Blazes within one at 41-40.

York inched further ahead, but again Westbrook nipped at their heels, Sjoberg making it 45-44 on a free inside the last minute. The Wildcats reached 46-44 on a McCarty free before – with 12.8 seconds to play – a contentious jump ball (properly, a “held ball”) favored York.

McCarty again went to the line. He hit an attempt, but missed one too, leaving the divide still at one possession, 47-44. The Blazes were down, but not out. Alas, they needed to travel the length of the court and fire off a successful long-bomb in a mere 6.6 seconds – and clearly, that’s not how things worked out.

Legage commented on Manoogian’s last look. “We wanted to try to get Zac to turn the corner and get going downhill. We were trying to set him up and get him a downhill attack to the basket; that was the idea. It felt like he got going kind of east to west, rather than going downhill…He was a ways (beyond the three-point line); he was probably 25 feet.”

Manoogian’s Hail Mary hung tantalizingly in the air before falling errant and closing the coffin lid on Westbrook’s winter. The Blazes finish 13-6, having entered the tournament ranked fifth in A South – a slot back from York, No. 4. Interestingly, when the squads faced off in the regular season, back on Jan. 14, Westbrook took the W, 67-60.

“For everybody but one team, the season comes to a screeching halt,” said Legage, “and tonight ours did. Hopefully, the areas that didn’t go well tonight, the guys that are coming back can learn from that and give it another run next year.”

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Landon Sjoberg cuts through the paint for Westbrook.

Landon Sjoberg, falling away from his stance, fires off a shot.

Kyle Champagne takes to the skies for Westbrook vs. York.

Kyle Champagne dances with a York defender.

Westbrookers Jerry Alado and Deng Jany guard a Wildcat as all three track a free-throw attempt.

Hamza Hanifi unfurls a free-throw for the Blazes.

Jeng Dany drives into the paint for Westbrook.

Westbrooker Deng Jany lays up a ball late in the Blazes’ battle with York.

Zac Manoogian tumbles through the air beneath the York basket, but still manages to get the shot off.