Boys Hockey: Landry hat trick not enough, Gorham falls to Kennebunk

GORHAM – A Carter Landry hat trick kept Gorham in a dead heat with visiting Kennebunk on Friday, Dec. 23 – but only through the majority of two periods. Kennebunk inched ahead at the end of the second, then notched an insurance goal late in the third to secure victory at 6-4.

“Going into it, I thought it would be an evenly matched game,” said Gorham head coach Jon Portwine, “and it would definitely be a battle, a struggle for us to pull it out. Credit to [Kennebunk]; they beat us, they outworked us. They did a good job. They were very good on their forecheck, we weren’t so good in our defensive end. A couple of bounces went their way, and that’s all it takes.”

Gorham slipped to 1-3 on the loss. The Rams currently rank third; they host No. 6 Yarmouth (1-2-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Kennebunk, meanwhile, jumped to 3-1. These other Rams sit atop the standings at present; they welcome Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday the 27th.

Landry kicked off the scoring a mere four and a half minutes into the first period on Friday. Approaching up the right side, he curled around the Kennebunk net, then shoveled out to Holden Edwards, who took an initial swat at the puck from low on the left. Kennebunk keeper Spencer Desrochers repelled the attempt, but Landry followed up with a pinpoint rebound across to the top-right corner for 1-0.

Gorham maintained their slim advantage deep into the first, when Kennebunk defenseman Walker Robinson managed to even the tally. Robinson pulled the trigger on a shot across after teammate Jakub Simikak won a faceoff at the left Gorham dot and shunted the puck backwards. Gorham goalie Noah Bird dove, but the play unfolded so quickly and the spot of the shot was so unpredictable, he simply stood no chance.

The second period provided more fireworks than the first had: Between them, the teams scored seven goals in the stretch. Robinson and Jalen Jellison assisted Brenden Whitten in pushing Kennebunk ahead 2-1 a mere 19 seconds in – but Landry responded barely half a minute later to keep the action taut.

Two minutes later, Gorhamite Dominic Lorello wristed a nearside, top-corner strike past Desrochers from just inside the right Kennebunk faceoff dot for 3-2. Whitten soon notched a shorthanded goal to tie things up once again, but Landry completed his hat trick 31 seconds after that. 5-4.

“We tried to adjust our breakout,” Portwine said, asked what changed from the low-scoring first period to the explosive second. “Maybe it opened things up; I don’t know. It helped us – we did a much better job getting the puck out of our zone. And maybe it opened us up to them creating a little more offense on the fly.”

The last three goals of the game all belonged to Kennebunk. Simikak and Whitten both scored in the waning minutes of the second, giving their squad the upper hand heading into the home stretch. With 3:30 remaining in the game, a spectacular, diving save by Bird kept Gorham’s deficit at one – but two minutes later, Kennebunk did, in fact, earn another. Simikak did the honors, and thus capped the 6-4 W.

Landry’s hat trick, three unassisted scores, was beautiful – but it constituted 75 percent of Gorham’s scoring, and Portwine conceded that his boys’ lopsided offensive output worried him. “It’s something, going into the season, I’ve thought about and been concerned with,” he said. “One of our top goal-scorers, Adam Peterson, was out tonight, so hopefully we get him back and get a little more balance with lines.”

Portwine elaborated: “From the end of tryouts to the end of preseason, to this point, I’ve pretty much had the same lines,” he said. “Maybe over the break, I can start to put some different combinations together. I think that top line works well together; they’ve done a good job. We’ve just got to find two more. I certainly have the forwards to be able to put two more lines together. It’s just a matter of who works best together.”

Gorham remains young this year. After back-to-back runs to the State Final in 2013-14 and 2014-15, they struggled to rebuild in 2015-16. Portwine is pleased with his boys’ maturation, though. “I think it’s going well,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of sophomores on this team. It’s a good balance of guys; there’s no freshmen, but between seniors, juniors and sophomores, it’s a good balance. The young guys are coming along. They’re progressing nicely. I’ve played them together, for the most part, early on in the season, and they’ve done a good job together. The production hasn’t been there yet, but I think that’ll come with a little more maturity.”

Jack Richards zooms through the neutral zone for Gorham.

Garrett Babineau cuts through the neutral zone for Gorham.

Holden Edwards tracks the action, waiting for the Kennebunk attack.

Dylan Weeks battles a pair of Kennebunkers.

Nick Gray defends an oncoming Kennebunk opponent.

Carter Landry – minus his stick – chases the action vs. Kennebunk.

Jordan Gaudrea tracks a Kennebunk opponent.

Tanner Garand chases the action vs. visiting Kennebunk.

Gorham’s Dominic Lorello had one of the team’s four goals vs. Kennebunk.

Gorham’s Dylan Weeks collides with a Kennebunk opponent.

Carter Landry celebrates his first of three unassisted goals vs. visiting Kennebunk.

Gorhamite Joe Cureskey battles up-ice vs. Kennebunk.

Tanner Garand pushes forward on the attack for Gorham.

Jack Niles cuts through the neutral zone.

Carter Landry jets forward for the Rams vs. the Rams on Friday the 23rd.

Lucas Roop chases a loose puck.