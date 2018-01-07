Boys Hockey: MOB succumbs narrowly to Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth

GORHAM – The Massabesic/Old Orchard Beach/Bonny Eagle boys hockey co-op (AKA “the MOB”) fell 1-0 to Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The game’s lone goal came early in the first period, when Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth’s Zack Whitney scored on assists by Cole Lockhart and Tyrell Sousa.

The MOB mostly kept pace with their guests, approximately matching them in shots-on-goal in the first two periods and even dominating them 8-0 in the same category in the third period. Despite that end-game push, however, the home team couldn’t pull even.

The MOB went 0-4 on the powerplay.

Massabesic/Old Orchard Beach/Bonny Eagle slipped to 1-4 on the loss. The team picked up a 1-0 win in mid-December against Marshwood/Traip/Sanford. Their next bout is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6, at home against South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.