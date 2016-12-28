Boys Hockey: Windham/Westbrook holds on, bests Lawrence/Skowhegan

GORHAM – Windham/Westbrook picked up an early lead vs. visiting Lawrence/Skowhegan on Friday, Dec. 23, David Redmond and Tommy Lekousi adding points in the first period. From there, the team (affectionately, but not officially, “The Dubs”) held on to ultimately secure their first win of the year.

“Overall, I was pleased with our performance,” said Windham/Westbrook head coach Greg Leclair. “We’ve got some things to clean up, but I was happy with the number of chances we created and how we competed in our own end.”

Redmond’s goal came on feed from Matt Kelley 3:43 into the opening period. Lekousi followed up roughly five and a half minutes later, assisted by Derek Corbett. It was Lekousi, a sophomore’s, first career tally.

“Late in the first,” Leclair said, “we ran into some penalty problems that slowed our momentum. If we could’ve stayed out of the box, we might’ve had an opportunity to pop another goal in before the end of the period.”

Lawrence/Skowhegan’s Gunnar Hann (from Sean Savage) sliced the visitors’ deficit in half, midway through the second period. But Chris Lekousi gave Windham/Westbrook back their two-goal advantage, assisted by Cam Morrison, three minutes later.

“The second period was fairly evenly played, with both teams getting decent chances,” Leclair said. “We hit a couple of posts, and (Dubs goalie) Sean White made a tremendous save after a poor pass resulted in a 2-on-0 for Lawrence/Skowhegan.”

The Dubs’ three goals would prove sufficient, despite another Lawrence/Skowhegan notch (Dawson Gagne from Nick Reeves and Gunnar Hann) with 10:01 to play in the third. 3-2 the final.

“Late in the third, things got a bit chippy,” said Leclair, “and lead to some ill-advised penalties, one of which allowed Lawrence/Skowhegan to pull within one goal. We need to do a better job of staying out of the box and maintaining our composure when the intensity begins to pick up.”

White faced 18 shots in his first career win. The Dubs currently sit eighth in A North at 1-3. The team fell to Marshwood/Traip/Sanford (No. 8 in A South, 3-2), Portland/Deering (third in A South, 6-4) and Edward Little (sixth in A North, 5-2) to begin the season. They rematch at Lawrence/Skowhegan (ninth in A North, now 0-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

W/W’s David Redmond notched his team’s first point vs. visiting L/S on Friday the 23rd.

Derek Corbett assisted Tommy Lekousi in scoring W/W’s second goal against L/S.

Dylan Francoeur scoots up ice on the attack for W/W.

Matt Kelley assisted on W/W’s first goal in their win over L/S last Friday.