Boys Lacrosse: Waynflete skewers Lakers in playoff quarterfinals

PORTLAND—The Lake Region boys lax squad has been up-and-coming, these past few years. This, for instance, was the program’s first-ever five-win season – and their first ever six-win season, for that matter: They entered the playoffs having split their regular schedule into half a dozen triumphs and half a dozen defeats, an even .500.

But Waynflete are the defending Class C State Champions for a reason, and the Lakers’ two outings against them this year – including Saturday, June 8’s quarterfinals bout, played on Waynflete’s home turf – went the Flyers’ way pretty handily.

Peter Vigna and Nate Bragdon-Clements – two noteworthy names among several on the LRHS roster – both recorded goals vs. Waynflete in the bracketing matchup, but each boy recorded just one. They recorded them back-to-back, late in the first quarter, no doubt instilling their teammates with some shard of hope.

By that time, though, the Flyers had already piled up six of their own, so if the Lakers had hopes at 6-2, they were hopes of a comeback, and they were slim. In the end, though, Waynflete simply overwhelmed their guests: Harry Millspaugh added five for the team, and three assists, outscoring Lake Region all on his own. Zane Moorehead also kicked in five for Waynflete.

The No. 6 Lakers thus finish 6-7 on the year. No. 3 Waynflete moves on to face No. 2 North Yarmouth Academy in Wednesday, June 12’s semifinals round.

Read about Lake Region and Waynflete’s first 2019 meeting here.

Brandon Sargent barrels forward on the attack for LRHS.

Laker Peter Vigna vies on the faceoff X.

Paul Vigna shovels forward, attacking for the Lakers.

Laker Noah Neal works up the sideline.

Laker Caleb Emery carries a determined Flyers defender along as he attacks.