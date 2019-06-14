Boys Lacrosse: Windham's season ends vs. Falmouth

WINDHAM—The Eagles put together a standout run this spring, finishing their regular schedule at 11-1, but it all came crashing to a halt when they welcome Falmouth for a tournament semifinal on Saturday afternoon, Jun 8. The Yachtsmen jumped out early on Windham, scoring the first five goals en route to a 16-5 result.

Travis Brown tallied two for the Eagles in the loss. He notched the first on an assist by Matty Babb with 4:30 to play in the opening quarter, and the second on an assist by Ty Woolston with mere seconds remaining in the third quarter. Those valiant efforts, though, only bumped the score to 11-2, Falmouth.

Windham had better luck penetrating the Yachtsmen defense and beating their keeper in the fourth quarter, when Tommy Lekousi, Woolston and Liam McCusker all added goals. But in the end, the Eagles found themselves simply overpowered on the day.

Windham entered the playoffs ranked first in A North, while the Yachtsmen entered ranked fifth; the former retires till 2020 at 11-2, while the latter move on to the Regional Finals vs. No. 2 Portland.

For a lengthier writeup, including interviews and in-depth stats, visit The Forecaster.

Travis Brown tracks a Yachtsman.

Holden Anderson races a Falmouth opponent in pursuit of a loose ball.

Windhamite keeper Ben Elliot chases a low shot.

Windhamite Josh Mora defends.

Holden Anderson vies on the faceoff X for the Eagles.

Liam McCusker skirts a vigilant Falmouth defender.

Eagle Travis Brown unwinds with the ball.

Braxton Cassidy defends for the Eagles.

Matty Babb fires a pass across.

Ty Woolston signals from behind the net for his teammates out front.

Ty Woolston unwinds into an Eagles shot.