Boys Tennis: Gorham aces Windham 5-0

PORTLAND – Windham hosted Gorham at the Racquet and Fitness Center on Friday afternoon, May 5, but found themselves overwhelmed. The Rams claimed a 5-0 victory in the end, winning each match in straight sets.

“The guys played a good match, but it wasn’t quite enough,” said Windham head coach Gavin Glider. “Gorham is an excellent team and played very well.”

In first singles action, Gorhamite Thomas Matthews topped Eagle Stephen Sepulveda 6-0, 6-4; in second singles, Connor Sweatt topped Trevor Crowley 6-2, 6-4; and in third singles, Jayden Gaudreau topped Vireak Tray 6-2, 6-4.

“Both Thomas and Connor played well,” said Gorham head coach Aaron Landry. “Both are seeing the ball well. Jayden cruised in the first set. His opponent changed strategy in the second set and went out to a 4-1 lead; Jayden showed resiliency and grit to [come back and win] 6-4.”

On the first doubles court, the Rams duo of Ryan Firmin and Dylan Weeks defeated the Eagles tandem of Zach DeFosse and Ben White 6-1, 6-1.

Finally, Drew Eid and Sean Pocock bested Chris Brown and Devon Plummer 6-0, 6-0.

“Both doubles played well and – after a slow spring training and not a lot of time together – are coming together and learning how to play with each other,” Landry said. “I really look forward to see how they improve over the rest of the season.”

Gorham improved to 3-1 on the result. The Rams hosted Bonny Eagle on May 8, winning 4-1, and Portland two days later. They travel to Cheverus on the 12th.

Windham slipped to 3-2 in 2017. The Eagles welcomed Cheverus on the 10th, then dropped in on Massabesic on the 11th. The visit Marshwood on the 12th.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Gorham’s Thomas Matthews bested his Windham opponent at first singles on Friday.

Windham’s Stephen Sepulveda couldn’t hold his ground against his Gorham opponent on Friday.

Windham’s Trevor Crowley fell 6-2, 6-4 to Gorham’s Connor Sweatt.

Drew Eid paired with fellow Ram Sean Pocock to win at second doubles.

Sean Pocock formed one-half of Gorham’s victorious second-doubles duo.

Chris Brown returns a volley for Windham at second doubles.

Gorham’s Connor Sweatt defeated his Windham opponent, Trevor Crowley, 6-2, 6-4.