Boys Tennis: Gorham hands Westbrook first defeat

WESTBROOK—Gorham picked up a narrow, 3-2 win at Westbrook on Friday afternoon, May 4. The Rams tallied up their second win of the season, and in the process dealt the Blazes their first defeat.

The day started out looking even: The Blazes picked up Ws at second and third singles while Gorham emerged victorious at first doubles and first singles.

Ram Jayden Gaudreau did the honors at first singles, besting Garett Sanders 6-4, 6-4. “I thought Garett battled hard,” Westbrook head coach Samuel Johnson said. “He was down early in both sets and fought to make it close. Gaudreau played really well.”

Meanwhile, at second singles, Blaze Landon Sjoberg topped Sean Pocock 6-1, 6-4. “Landon has started the season very strong and continues to find his rhythm,” Johnson said. “He is a very fluid player with a great feel for the game.”

Over at third singles, Westbrooker Dylan Ho emerged victorious vs. Ben Donahue, 6-2, 6-1. “Dylan and Landon have been jockeying for position all year and continue to push each other in practice,” Johnson said. “Dylan is a very consistent player who can beat you in a number of different ways.”

In first doubles action, Gorhamites Aaron Farr and John Scribner upended Cam Morrison and Ian Douglass 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3. “This was the deciding match and one that I felt got away from our guys,” Johnson said. “I thought that Cam and Ian hit the ball well in the second set, especially during the tie-break. We simply did not hit our shots down the stretch and [Gorham] did.”

Second-doubles Rams duo Andrew Rent and Brady King sailed past the opposition, Austin Pierce and Jack Shibles, 6-4, 6-2. Pierce and Shibles, per Johnson, simply couldn’t settle into a groove: “Austin and Jack couldn’t get any momentum and lost in straight sets as they continued to find their rhythm.”

The loss dropped Westbrook to 4-1 on the season. The Blazes have since picked up another win, this one 4-1 over South Portland on Monday the 7th. Sanders was their only casualty that day, succumbing to Riot Andy LeBlanc 6-1, 6-1.

“Garett hit the ball well, as he has all season,” Johnson said of the bout. “It was hard to find a rhythm against Andy. Garett will be expected to turn around quickly, as he’ll have Treutel (Cheverus), Clarke (Portland) and Sepulveda (Windham) in the upcoming matches. Garett has played high-level competition all season long and has done so at a very high level.”

The Blazes currently rank third in A South, a slot back from 5-1 Thornton Academy and a slot ahead of 4-1 Portland. (5-0 Falmouth leads the pack.) Westbrook hosts Cheverus on Wednesday the 9th and travels to the Bulldogs on Friday the 11th.

Gorham’s win over Westbrook bumped them to 2-3; they fell 5-0 to Thornton Academy on Monday, however. The Rams occupy A South’s fifth spot, just back from Portland and just out front of Kennebunk/Wells (4-1). They visit Scarborough on Wednesday the 9th and welcome Bonny Eagle on Friday the 11th.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

