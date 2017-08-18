Bridgton conducting income survey for sewer project

BRIDGTON — A voluntary income survey of households in the downtown Bridgton area is underway and will continue for about one or two months, Town Manager Bob Peabody said.

The survey is connected to the town’s plan to update and expand its wastewater infrastructure, particularly in the downtown area. The purpose of the survey is to get a more precise sense of the household income levels in that area to determine what level of funding the town is eligible for through federal programs and other possible funding sources.

Peabody said that the early, rough estimate for the entire wasterwater project is around $21.5 million and that the town hopes to offset costs with support from programs such as the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency.

“This is a major project,” Peabody added about the potential wastewater plan. “It involves a lot of moving parts.”

The wastewater project is needed because of “increasing demand, age and deteriorating condition of the existing infrastructure, impacts to surface water bodies and regulatory violations,” according to a town press release.

“The current system requires investment to meet the needs of the Bridgton community and to provide proper treatment of wastewater. The existing pump stations are old and need upgrades to equipment and electrical systems. The project will fix known deficiencies in piping including sags, offset joints and breaks,” the release said.

Peabody said the tentative hope is to bring the entire wastewater proposal to voters at the annual town meeting next June.

Before that happens, a collaborative effort is under way to determine possible avenues to fund the project.

Bridgton officials are currently working with engineering firm Woodard and Curran, the Rural Community Assistance Partnership and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to look for those funding solutions.

“A household survey will help in understanding the best approach to funding the project, and ensure that we represent all potential residential users’ financial circumstances adequately,” the release from the town states. “Therefore, we are surveying all potential residential users to have a more accurate determination of household income.”

“This data will be evaluated only to determine if the project qualifies for federal financial assistance which is based on the median household income of the entire service area. Your voluntary and full participation will greatly assist the town in ensuring the project’s affordability for everyone,” it continues.

Jamie McCaul will be going door to door in Bridgton conducting the survey with guidance from RCAP Solutions, a national network of non-profits that aims to promote access to safe drinking water and wastewater disposal. RCAP Solutions Maine State Lead Arthur Astarita will then analyze the responses that McCaul collects.

Astarita said that the survey area includes 343 households, and that the federal program requires at least 50 percent of those households to turn in valid, signed surveys in order for it to be considered in the calculation of federal loans and grants.

A map of existing sewer users and proposed connections under the plan to upgrade and expand wastewater infrastructure in downtown Bridgton.