Bridgton library tells kids to take a hike: Loon Echo Land Trust is accepting applications for environmental education grants.

BRIDGTON—The Bridgton Public Library is offering kiddos an easy way to explore the outdoors with new naturalist backpacks, courtesy of a grant from the Loon Echo Land Trust.

The backpacks contain useful tools to help children explore the outdoors, and are aimed at extending a child’s learning beyond the library and into the natural world, said Honor Smith, youth services coordinator at the library.

The Bridgton-based land trust is now accepting applications for Environmental Education Grants, a long-running program that funds projects aimed at teaching children about nature. Applications, which are open to schools and libraries in the trust’s coverage area – Bridgton, Casco, Denmark, Harrison, Naples, Raymond and Sebago – are due Jan. 15.

Avery Bush, 9, one of several Bridgton children who have checked out a backpack, said it was a useful and fun tool for a hike with her family.

She learned about the backpacks when her third-grade class took a field trip to the library. She decided to check one out for a hike in Pondicherry Park, she said, because her younger brother Trevor “wanted to see what was in it and how to use it.”

The backpack was full of nifty gadgets, including a net for catching critters and a magnifying glass for studying the smaller surroundings.

It also contained several books, including a book on animals in Maine, another for identifying animal tracks and a guide with hikes across the state.

Bush said she would recommend that other children check out the backpack. “It’s fun and very helpful when you go on hikes,” she said.

For library staff, the goal is to help children make connections between wildlife and landscapes they see outside and information they can find in their library.

For example, if a child is fascinated by a salamander along a stream bed, he or she can learn more about the salamander by checking out a book, Smith said.

The library received a grant of $150 last year for purchasing items for the backpacks. Since then, staff have assembled two backpacks for children (with a parent) to check out of the library just as they would a book, Smith said.

The backpacks each have a focus, one is for animal-tracking and the other is for bird-watching.

The backpacks, Smith said, are among several efforts to encourage children to use the library while accessing the outdoors.

Another effort is a “storybook trail,” which the library creates along Pondicherry Park by posting “pages” from a children’s book along the walking path.

Kelly Shedd, membership manager at the land trust, said the Environmental Education grant was started more than 15 years ago in memory of a teacher at Sebago Elementary School. She said the trust typically grants between $50 and $300.

Shedd said one strength of the naturalist backpack program is that it gives children easy access to gadgets their parents might not want to purchase.

The program, she said, helps people “learn more about the environment where they live.”

Avery Bush starts down the trail at Pondicherry Park with a naturalist backpack from the Bridgton Public Library.

Avery Bush examines bark with a magnifying glass from the naturalist backpack. Bush said the backpack is “fun and very helpful when you go on hikes.”

Naturalist backpacks can be checked out from the Bridgton Public Library for outdoor excursions. The backpacks contain items such as a net and guides for local trails and fauna.