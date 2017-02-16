Write, paint your

memoir at workshop

WESTBROOK — “Landscape of Memoir,” a cross-disciplinary workshop, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Continuum for Creativity.

Kelsey Hartley and Mary Brooking will facilitate the workshop, which is designed to explore the physical and emotional world of landscape through writing and painting. Participants can begin a new project or work on projects already in progress.

The cost is $75, which includes supplies and snacks. Bring your own lunch. Call 841-2149 or email sistersmaritime@gmail.com for more information.

Continuum for Creativity is located at 863 Main St.

BodyTraffic to dance

at Performing Arts Center

PORTLAND — Portland Ovations will present a performance by BodyTraffic, a critically acclaimed Los Angeles-based contemporary dance company, at 8 p.m. March 18 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $36 and $28 and for students, $15. Call 842-0800 or go to portlandovations.org for more information or to reserve tickets.

Feb. 25

Pastels all day

with Jacob Aguiar

10 a.m.-430 at Continuum

WESTBROOK — Jacob Aguiar will lead an all-day workshop in pastel painting Saturday, Feb. 25, at Continuum for Creativity.

The workshop, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., has been popular in the past, so email jacob.aguiar@gmail.com if interested. The cost is $80.

Continuum for Creativity is located at 863 Main St