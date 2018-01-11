Man turned over

to Immigration

after Buxton arrest

BUXTON — Cpl. Frank Pulsoni stopped a pick-up truck plowing snow onto Skip Road on Jan. 5 and arrested driver Juan Cruz Mendez, who is suspected of operating after habitual offender revocation. Mendez was then found to be in the country illegally and was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Mendez, 37, of Biddeford was charged with the class C crime and transported to the police station where he made bail. During the investigation, Officer Scott Camire “discovered that Cruz is a Mexican national and has been in the United States illegally since 1995,” police said on the Buxton Police Facebook page.

“Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were contacted and Cruz was later transferred to federal custody pending the deportation process.

“Mr. Cruz is a very pleasant and kind individual and was incredibly cooperative with us during our interactions with him,” police said.

Passer-by frees driver

in flipped town truck

GORHAM — A passer-by rescued a town plow truck driver after the vehicle flipped over on Fort Hill Road during last week’s blizzard.

Bob Burns, director of the Public Works Department, said the driver was trapped in the truck that turned upside down but a Good Samaritan shoveled snow from the truck doors allowing the driver to escape. Burns said the driver suffered bumps and bruises.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said the incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. Sanborn said the driver was southbound on Fort Hill Road (Route 114) south of Spiller Road.

Sanborn described the road condition as “horrible” in the peak of the storm. Burns said the driver couldn’t see the road in “blinding” blizzard conditions.

Police did not release name of the driver, who was alone in the truck, and the name of the passe by remains unknown. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Burns said the truck was significantly damaged. The department now utilizes one of its two spare trucks.

Nominations now open

for County Teacher of Year

PORTLAND — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 County Teachers of the Year. It’s from among this group that the annual Maine Teacher of the Year honoree is chosen.

Do you know a great teacher? Someone who inspires students? A teacher who is a leader in the profession and deserves recognition for their great work with students? Here is your chance to nominate them.

Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, colleagues, principals, superintendents or anyone from the community who has an interest in honoring an outstanding educator.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Feb. 5.

To be considered, a teacher must be employed by a public school, must have been teaching for a minimum of five years and be actively teaching students at least 50 percent of the time.

The Maine Teacher of the Year program is administered by Educate Maine in partnership with the Maine Department of Education. See www.educatemaine.org for more information.