GORHAM — Det. Steven Rappold of Gorham Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify two burglary suspects caught on video at about 2 a.m. on April 24 at a local business in Gorham Village.

“The two males were caught on video surveillance illegally entering and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the register located at the front of the business,” Rappold said in a press release.

Police described on suspect as “a white, large-built male, approximately 30 to early 40 years of age, wearing a half-zip pullover, a baseball cap, blue jeans and sneakers. This male also appears to have partial facial hair and was wearing black rim eyeglasses.

The second suspect was described as “a black male, thin build, shorter in stature, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and partially covering his face, also possibly wearing jeans, and sneakers.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Rappold at 222-1697 or email srappold@gorham.me.us.