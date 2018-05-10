Gorham police
seek two male
burglary suspects
GORHAM — Det. Steven Rappold of Gorham Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify two burglary suspects caught on video at about 2 a.m. on April 24 at a local business in Gorham Village.
“The two males were caught on video surveillance illegally entering and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the register located at the front of the business,” Rappold said in a press release.
Police described on suspect as “a white, large-built male, approximately 30 to early 40 years of age, wearing a half-zip pullover, a baseball cap, blue jeans and sneakers. This male also appears to have partial facial hair and was wearing black rim eyeglasses.
The second suspect was described as “a black male, thin build, shorter in stature, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and partially covering his face, also possibly wearing jeans, and sneakers.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Rappold at 222-1697 or email srappold@gorham.me.us.
Two city businesses partner
with entrepreneur center
WESTBROOK — North Spore and Black Dinah Chocolatiers have been chosen to take part in the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs’ 2018-2019 Culivator Food, Beverage and Agriculture Accelorator Program.
North Spore, started in 2014, is a mushroom cultivation and product company based in the Dana Warp Mill at 90 Bridge St. Black Dinah, a chocolate company that dates back to 2007, has factory store in the Edwards Block Building at 859 Main St. and a tasting room in Blue Hill.
Through the program’s partnerships with local businesses, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs will support “the growth of these companies over the next 12 months by providing hands-on strategic assessments and planning sessions, tailored professional resources, and interactive business forums focused on overcoming the specific strategic challenges they face as they attempt to grow and scale.”
“We have selected a strong group of companies who are hungry for development and growth,” said Sue Hanson, cultivator program manager.
The program kicked off April 23.
Possible fentanyl exposure
sends jail officers to hospital
PORTLAND — Intake officers at the Cumberland County Jail had to be taken to Maine Medical Center for possible fentanyl exposure May 4, after a struggle processing a Westbrook man on drug charges.
Intake officers were processing Brent Gross, 29, of Westbrook, who had been arrested by city police on charges of possession and trafficking of fentanyl and trafficking prison contraband. As Gross was being searched, a press release said, he refused to give up the drugs or comply with jail staff. Other officers had to come assist and Gross had to be restrained and removed from the room.
During the struggle, some of the drugs fell and one opened, causing powder to go airborne, the press release said. The officers were taken to Maine Medial Center, treated and were released.
The jail’s intake was closed for two hours as officers decontaminated and cleaned the area per Drug Enforcement Agency requirements and under the guidance of Captain Steve Butts. The rest of the facility was put on temporary lock down during the cleanup.