District attorney’s office

joins investigation

of North Street fire

WESTBROOK — The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office has joined the state and local investigation into the cause of a June 8 fire that destroyed a three-unit apartment building at 9 North St.

“We are meeting with the district attorney’s office and going over the entire case with them to decide what our next steps will be,” said Ken Grimes, a sergeant with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Not all fire marshal investigations involve the district attorney, Grimes said.

“It is not something that happens in every single case, but it isn’t uncommon,” he said. “The fire investigations are often complex and often have a lot of legal components that need to be taken into account, so we try to get the district attorney’s office involved early on.”

Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said he does not know when the cause of the fire will be released.

“It is based on the information that comes in, based on leads, based on statements we have received, the findings of the fire report and how (quickly) we can put it all together,” he said.

No one was injured in the fire.