District attorney’s office
joins investigation
of North Street fire
WESTBROOK — The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office has joined the state and local investigation into the cause of a June 8 fire that destroyed a three-unit apartment building at 9 North St.
“We are meeting with the district attorney’s office and going over the entire case with them to decide what our next steps will be,” said Ken Grimes, a sergeant with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Not all fire marshal investigations involve the district attorney, Grimes said.
“It is not something that happens in every single case, but it isn’t uncommon,” he said. “The fire investigations are often complex and often have a lot of legal components that need to be taken into account, so we try to get the district attorney’s office involved early on.”
Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said he does not know when the cause of the fire will be released.
“It is based on the information that comes in, based on leads, based on statements we have received, the findings of the fire report and how (quickly) we can put it all together,” he said.
No one was injured in the fire.
Two charged in fatal
fentanyl overdose
WESTBROOK — The Westbrook Police Department has charged two individuals in connection to fatal drug overdose in March.
Brandon Steele, 24, of Westbrook, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony. Talisha Goodine-Mitchell, 31, of Portland, was charged with aggravated furnishing in Scheduled drugs, a Class A felony. Both subjects were already at the Cumberland County Jail on unrelated charges, and were booked on the new charges June 20.
The overdose death occurred on March 7 at a residence on Cottage Street. Steven Reali Jr., 30, of Hollis was found unresponsive at the residence after an apparent overdose of fentanyl, a drug allegedly provided to him by Steele and Goodine-Mitchell. Reali died two days later at Maine Medical Center.
The Westbrook Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
Blood drive scheduled
for July 9 at Bill Dodge
WESTBROOK — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. July 9 at Bill Dodge Auto Group, 2 Saunders Way, Westbrook.
Donors will receive a Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Pontoon boats needed
for fishing tournament
The tournament will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Saint Joseph’s College on Whites Bridge Road and will also feature music and food.
More than 50 volunteers will be assisting with transport on/off the boats and casting/reeling fishing poles.
To volunteer, contact Holly McHale, hollym@outdoorsagain.org or 207-247-8131 ext 1004.
Steele
Goodine-Mitchell