Gorham Historical

Society reports

attempted break-in

GORHAM — The Gorham Historical Society archives building, 28 School St., was the target of a recent break-in attempt. The property was damaged, but no one got inside, an official said.

Suzanne Phillips, president of the society, said the damage was discovered by archivist Kelly Dearborn on Aug. 2.

Phillips said a back window was pulled open and it appeared someone had tried to cut through an insulated wall into a bookcase. Phillips believed a power saw was used and she said a 6- to 8-inch gash damaged the bookcase.

Police Officer Dean Hannon initially investigated the incident and said he forwarded the case to Det. Lawrence Maxfield-Ferron.

The town owns the building.

Two face charges after

crash, fight in Buxton

BUXTON — Two drivers face charges following a collision and then a fight about 3:15 p.m. Aug. 8 on Turkey Lane. Kurt-Eric Elliott, 30, of Sanford, driving a 2007 Chevy pickup, was traveling southerly “at excessive speeds” and was followed “extremely close” by Caleb Chiasson, 28, of Westbrook driving a 2004 Volkswagen Passat station wagon, according to a police press release. “A witness estimated the vehicles were traveling at least 80 mph. The witness also stated that the two vehicles appeared to be drag racing,” the release said. Elliott was unable to stop and struck a 2016 BMW CV M6 driven by Pamela Ridley of Buxton, who was traveling north and had begun a left turn into a driveway at 351 Turkey Lane. “This caused (Ridley’s) vehicle to spin clockwise and come to final rest on the lawn of box 351,” the release said. Elliott’s vehicle lost its right front tire and came to rest on the side of the road, the press release said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene but police said there were no injuries. Police said Chiasson’s vehicle was “involved however was not involved in the crash.” Elliott had a passenger identified as Andrew Delcourt. It is unclear which two men had been reported fighting at the scene. Elliott was charged with operating after suspension with priors, a Class D crime; driving to endanger, a Class D crime; violation of conditions of release, a Class E crime; and failure to display and current and valid certificate of inspection, a civil charge. Chiasson was charged with driving to endanger and failure to display and current and valid certificate of inspection. Police said Chiasson was released at the scene. “Elliott was arrested and transported to the Buxton Police Department for processing,” the press release said. Elliott’s bail was set for $900 cash and he was taken to York County jail pending a court appearance. Seeds of Peace counselors

aim for kick-scooter record

GORHAM — In an attempt to break a world record for distance on a kick-scooter in 24 hours, Seeds of Peace counselors Mike Reid and Yonatan Belik have teamed up with members of the Seeds of Peace and Maine communities.

The record attempt is set for 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in the Costello Sports Center on the University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham.

According to a press release, Reid is a sponsored expedition athlete, former program facilitator at EducationWorks PA, and a Guinness World Record holder for the longest distance on a pocket bike. Belik is a social entrepreneur and founder of the Jerusalem Peace Lions Australian Football Team.

“The two met at a Seeds of Peace event and quickly realized that with Reid’s passion for manifesting outside-the box ideas and Belik’s love for community work and adventure, together with their shared passion for Seeds of Peace, that they might have a chance to break a Guinness World Record,” the press release said.

Their idea is to engage a diverse group of Seeds of Peace alumni, staff and supporters during the attempt.

Seeds of Peace is a nonprofit leadership development organization bringing together youth and educators from across lines of conflict and difference to equip them with the skills and relationships they need to accelerate social, economic, and political changes essential to peace. The organization boasts a network of nearly 7,000 alumni from 27 countries, many of whom are leading change in their communities.

Twenty-three Seeds of Peace alumni and Maine community members are joining Reid and Belik in their world record attempt while raising funds to support the growth of Seeds of Peace programs.