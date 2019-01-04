Diamond appointed to lead

Transportation Committee

WINDHAM — Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, was recently appointed to chair the Joint Standing Committee on Transportation for the 129th Legislative session by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash.

The Transportation Committee is responsible for legislation related to roads, bridges, highways, trains and other transportation-related matters.

“I am thrilled to be Senate chair of the Transportation Committee because of the many transportation-related needs in my Senate district,” Diamond said in a press release. “This committee is one of the most highly sought-after committees in the Legislature, and I’m proud to be able to serve as Senate chair for the next two years.”

He also will serve on the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, which is responsible for legislation related to Maine’s forests and farmlands.

Diamond, in his ninth Senate term, serves District 26, which includes Baldwin, Casco, Frye Island, Raymond, Standish and Windham.

RSU 14 withdrawal panel

schedules public forum

RAYMOND — The RSU 14 Withdrawal Committee is holding a public forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, to hear comments and concerns from residents about Raymond’s plan to withdraw from the Windham-Raymond School District.

The meeting will be held at the Raymond Broadcast Studio, 423 Webbs Mills Road.

Committee member and Selectboard Chairwoman Teresa Sadak urged the public to attend and participate.

