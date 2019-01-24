WESTBROOK — A Westbrook man who was free on federal probation turned himself into authorities last week, several days after fleeing a Jan. 10 traffic stop, eluding police, and crashing his motor vehicle into a telephone pole in front of Pizza Time on Main Street, police said. The crash occurred after the suspect, Charles Limanni, 47, of Westbrook, fled a traffic stop at a high speed, police said. Limanni continued to operate erratically before crashing his vehicle into a utility pole, according to police. “The driver fled the scene and ran through many back yards in the Rochester and Haskell street neighborhoods. A K9 track was done, but units could not locate the suspect,” police said in the statement. Police said they were able to identify Limanni as the driver. Limanni, who was on federal probation, avoided apprehension for several days before turning himself in to his probation officer last week. Westbrook police have charged Limanni with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating with a revoked driver’s license, violation of conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident. Eluding an officer is a felony offense. Food addicts group

WESTBROOK — Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is holding an information session for those who want to find out more about FA from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Westbrook Housing Authority administration building, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, Westbrook. The snow date is Feb. 2.

FA, based on the Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, focuses on long-term recovery from addiction. It has an estimated 6,000 members across the United States and nine other countries—including 23 meetings in Maine and several in the Portland area. Meetings are open to all FA members and those who are interested in learning about the program for themselves or for others whom they think might find FA helpful. There are no fees. For more information call the FA Maine Information line, at 775-2132.

More than 50,000 river herring safely ascended the Cumberland Mills dam fish ladder next to the Sappi paper mill in Westbrook in 2018, an increase of 38,000 over previous years, according to a new report.

