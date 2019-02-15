Pedestrian, 69, killed

near college campus

STANDISH — A 69-year-old woman walking along Whites Bridge Road Feb. 11 was killed when a vehicle left the road and careened into her, police said.

Nicholas Breed, 20, of Topsham, was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla when the car struck Eileen Garroway of Standish, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash.

The crash was reported shortly after noon. Police said they do not suspect that alcohol or drugs were factors, but Breed’s blood was drawn and will be analyzed for any intoxicants, as is standard in such cases.

Capt. Scott Stewart, in an email, said that Breed voluntarily gave up his phone to investigators. Police do not know if he was texting at the time.

“We are looking into the phone,” Stewart said.

Breed is a student at Saint Joseph’s College, which is close to the crash scene. Garroway is listed as the owner of a single-family home on Whites Bridge Road.

Committee rejects Arata

bill on explicit materials

AUGUSTA — A legislative committee voted Monday to reject a bill that would have required teachers to notify parents and students before using sexually explicit materials in classrooms.

Rep. Amy Bradstreet Arata, R-New Gloucester, proposed the measure after taking offense to explicit descriptions of sexual activity contained in “Kafka on the Shore,” a Haruki Murakami novel assigned to her son while he was in the 12th grade. But opponents raised concerns about the Legislature heading down a slippery slope toward the type of censorship that led to bans on books now considered works of literature.

Arata’s initial proposal would have removed public schools from the list of institutions – such as libraries or museums – that are exempt from the law prohibiting the dissemination of obscene materials to minors. After encountering pushback from teachers and others, Arata changed her proposal to require teachers to notify parents and students in writing about obscene content or depictions of sexual assault in books, films or other materials.

Parents or students could then opt out of reading or viewing the materials under Arata’s amended proposal. But her bill, L.D. 94, would still allow teachers to be prosecuted criminally for failing to notify students and parents – a prospect that bothered both Democrats and Republicans on the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

The committee ultimately voted unanimously Monday morning to reject the bill.

LEA hosts Four Square

World Championships

BRIDGTON —For the sixteenth year, The Lakes Environmental Association will host the Four Square World Championships at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Bridgton Academy Gymnasium.

Officials from Square Four, the Four Square League of Boston, will oversee the event. The competition is open to the public. Spectators wishing to see the finals should arrive about 6:45 p.m.

Norway/Paris club

holds fishing derby

SOUTH PARIS — Norway/Paris Fish and Game will hold its 49th Annual Ice Fishing Derby on Norway Lake from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

Proceeds from the derby, open to fishermen statewide, will be used for club programs and to help send children TO Bryant Pond 4-H Camp and Learning Center.

Categories are large- and smallmouth bass; northern pike; landlocked salmon; lake trout/brown trout/togue; and brook trout/rainbow trout/splake. Prizes, new to the derby this year, will be $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third. Fish weigh-in will be held at the Norway/Paris Fish and Game clubhouse, 744 Buckfield Road, South Paris.

Entry is $5. Participants age 15 and under compete for no charge, will receive trophies and will be entered into a drawing for an ice fishing trap donated by Max Traps. A raffle of goods and services donated by area businesses will be open to all.

Snowmobile clubs are invited to ride in for breakfast served from 5:30-11 a.m. or for lunch.

For more information call Alan Paradis 364-6509 or Cindy Ouellette 485-6347.