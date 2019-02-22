George the old moose

dies at Wildlife Park

GRAY — Maine’s “most excellent moose” died last week at the Maine Wildlife Park, where he had lived since 2004.

George, who was nearly 15 when he died of old age, was seen by over 1.6 million visitors from around the world, the park announced in a Facebook post. George lived with seven other his moose during his tenure at the park.

“George was a most excellent moose and we remember him for his service as one of our most popular moose ambassadors,” the Facebook post said.

George came to the Maine Wildlife Park as a calf with his sister after they were found stranded on the banks of the St. John River in northern Maine. They were unable to cross the river and were found without their mother.

George arrived at the park in questionable health, but went on to live to be the oldest moose to ever reside at the park.

The average life expectancy of a bull moose is 7 years. Moose can live into their late teens, but rarely live past 20, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Casco votes to buy

boat, sell fire truck

CASCO — Residents of Casco voted at a town meeting Feb. 12 to purchase an emergency rescue boat from Cape Elizabeth and to sell a fire truck that had “lived out its life.”

The $12,000 needed to purchase the boat will be covered by a bond premium from a previous bond and transferred to the Fire Department Capital account.

The 1998 Freightliner FL70 walk-in fire truck had “kind of lived out its life,” said Selectboard Chair Holly Hancock. “We’ll replace it at some point.”

After the town meeting, the usual selectboard meeting resumed, and the board discussed the upcoming Crooked River vote on March 19.

“The selectboard voted to support the project. We are all in favor of it,” Hancock said.

The districtwide vote will ask whether SAD 61 should move forward with an $8 million plan to renovate Crooked River Elementary School in Casco to address overcrowding issues at Songo Locks School.

The board also discussed its search for a new town manager. Dave Morton is retiring in June.

The deadline for applications was Feb. 21, Hancock said. On March 5, the board will meet with David Barrett of Maine Municipal Association to review applicants.

New Gloucester budget

hearing rescheduled

NEW GLOUCESTER — The New Gloucester Budget Committee public hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 26, has been postponed until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

The meeting, to hear public comment on the town’s proposed FY 2020 budget, will be held at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road.

Pam Richardson feeds George at the Maine Wildlife Park in 2006.