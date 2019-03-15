Sebago man among

three killed in crash

WESTBROOK — Gregory E. Harriman, 50, of Sebago and two other men died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 22/County Road near the Westbrook-Scarborough line on Monday, March 11.

The 6:52 a.m. accident occurred when Hassan Idris Ali, 39, of Lewiston was driving westbound, lost control and slid sideways across the center line, Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said. The second vehicle, a Nissan Frontier pickup headed east, crested the hill and struck the side of the taxi.

Also traveling in the 2009 Toyota Camry that was registered as a taxi for Orange Taxi and Transportation Service of Portland was Joshua R. Stone, 33, of Gorham.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2014 Nissan pickup truck, was Lisa Libby, 60, of Hollis. Libby was taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated for a collapsed lung and rib fractures.

Black ice and speeding may have contributed to the fatal accident, but Westbrook police said “the cause of accident is under investigation and the results of the accident reconstruction will not be complete for weeks.”

Gray seeks to update

comprehensive plan

GRAY — Gray is soliciting bids from qualified firms to prepare a new Comprehensive Plan for the town. The town’s current plan was completed in 2003, and there have been several changes in the community since then. The plan was also deemed inconsistent with the Growth Management Act by the State Planning Office in 2004.

As a result, the Town Council is undertaking an update and rewrite of the current plan. The council is forming a Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, which will guide the process. The application for the committee can be found on the town website.

Raymond moves forward

in RSU 14 withdrawal plan

RAYMOND — The RSU 14 Withdrawal Committee has moved on to drafting a separation agreement as it explores the option of Raymond withdrawing from the district.

Chairman of the Committee Rolf Olsen said this week the agreement will be presented to the district shortly. Once the district has responded to the draft with comments and suggestions, “then you kind of know what things are going to look like,” he said.

The agreement is a crucial step, he said, because it “defines what the separation is going to look like.”

Olsen urged residents to visit the Raymond town website to access meeting minutes and videos and indicate their interest in serving on sub-committees. After the separation agreement has been presented, a meeting will be called for the sub-committees and next steps will be planned.

“We’re looking for all the input we can get,” he said.

Raymond residents voted 171-128 Aug. 14 to begin the process of withdrawing from RSU 14. Among reasons cited for the effort are district costs, a belief that RSU 14 is not living up to a cost-sharing agreement and a sense that school officials are unwilling to discuss these concerns.

Windham school honored

for digital citizenship

WINDHAM — Windham Middle School has been recognized as a Common Sense School for its commitment to digital citizenship by Common Sense, a national nonprofit focused on helping kids thrive in a world of media and technology.

At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, RSU 14 committed to educating its staff with the Common Sense Digital Citizenship curriculum, which teaches students, teachers and community members about being safe and responsible while using online platforms. All RSU 14 students and staff, grades 3-8, completed five lessons per grade level this year. Topics include internet safety, personal privacy, media balance and media literacy.

“We applaud the faculty and staff of Windham Middle School for embracing digital citizenship as an important part of their students’ education,” Liz Kline, vice president of Education Programs at Common Sense Education, said in a press release. “Windham Middle School deserves high praise for giving its students the foundational skills they need to compete and succeed in the 21st-century workplace and participate ethically in society at large.”

The RSU 14 Withdrawal Committee listens to input from residents at a public forum in January. From left are Kate Leveille, Rolf Olsen, Teresa Sadak and Joe Bruno.