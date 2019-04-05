Denno replacement

to be elected in June

CUMBERLAND — A special election to replace former District 45 state Rep. Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, will be held June 11, coinciding with the regular June election.

Denno announced his resignation from the Cumberland-Gray district March 26, effective the following day. He said a continuing battle with lung cancer forced him to step down.

Democrats, Green Independents and Republicans must caucus to choose their candidates for the office. Nominations are due to the secretary of state’s office by 5 p.m. April 18. Steve Moriarty, a Cumberland Democrat who served in the House from 2012-2014, is a candidate, Denno said last week.

Non-party candidates have to circulate petitions and obtain signatures from at least 50 registered voters in the district and submit those by April 18. Write-in candidates must declare candidacies by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

The winner will serve the remainder of Denno’s term, through the end of 2020.

Martin appointed

as NG fire chief



NEW GLOUCESTER — Toby Martin was recently appointed to serve as New Gloucester’s Fire and Rescue chief.

Martin, who began his duties Feb. 25, joined the department in 2013 and has over 25 years of experience in rescue and fire service. He earned a master’s degree in career and technical education from the University of New England in 2015.

He will be paid $65,000 a year.

Martin said he would like to focus on “where are we, where do we need to go and how do we meet the needs of the department, town and committee.”

Martin is filling a position that was vacated in November 2018 after then-chief James Ladewig resigned one day after being reinstated.

Ladewig had been placed on paid administrative leave in October.

Veterans Fishing Day

scheduled for May 8

CASCO — The Sebago Lake Anglers’ Association will host a Veterans Fishing Day out of Sebago Lake State Park May 8.

Festivities will start at 7 a.m. with a “Meet the Captains” kick-off gathering with coffee and doughnuts at the park’s main boat launch area. Participating vets will be paired with the captains of private boats for a morning of fishing Sebago Lake. The boats will return to the park for a barbecue lunch about noon.

Call Bob Chapin, 655-1028 or 571-217-1700, for additional details and to sign up. At least one boat will be equipped to accommodate wheelchairs.