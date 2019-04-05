Denno replacement
to be elected in June
CUMBERLAND — A special election to replace former District 45 state Rep. Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, will be held June 11, coinciding with the regular June election.
Denno announced his resignation from the Cumberland-Gray district March 26, effective the following day. He said a continuing battle with lung cancer forced him to step down.
Democrats, Green Independents and Republicans must caucus to choose their candidates for the office. Nominations are due to the secretary of state’s office by 5 p.m. April 18. Steve Moriarty, a Cumberland Democrat who served in the House from 2012-2014, is a candidate, Denno said last week.
Non-party candidates have to circulate petitions and obtain signatures from at least 50 registered voters in the district and submit those by April 18. Write-in candidates must declare candidacies by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25.
The winner will serve the remainder of Denno’s term, through the end of 2020.
Martin appointed
as NG fire chief
NEW GLOUCESTER — Toby Martin was recently appointed to serve as New Gloucester’s Fire and Rescue chief.
Martin, who began his duties Feb. 25, joined the department in 2013 and has over 25 years of experience in rescue and fire service. He earned a master’s degree in career and technical education from the University of New England in 2015.
He will be paid $65,000 a year.
Martin said he would like to focus on “where are we, where do we need to go and how do we meet the needs of the department, town and committee.”
Martin is filling a position that was vacated in November 2018 after then-chief James Ladewig resigned one day after being reinstated.
Ladewig had been placed on paid administrative leave in October.
Veterans Fishing Day
scheduled for May 8
CASCO — The Sebago Lake Anglers’ Association will host a Veterans Fishing Day out of Sebago Lake State Park May 8.
Festivities will start at 7 a.m. with a “Meet the Captains” kick-off gathering with coffee and doughnuts at the park’s main boat launch area. Participating vets will be paired with the captains of private boats for a morning of fishing Sebago Lake. The boats will return to the park for a barbecue lunch about noon.
Call Bob Chapin, 655-1028 or 571-217-1700, for additional details and to sign up. At least one boat will be equipped to accommodate wheelchairs.
Naples panel considers
town community center
NAPLES — A newly-created committee in Naples is exploring the possibility of building a community center in town.
The Community Center Exploratory Committee is considering what services Naples currently provides to the community, what resources are available and what needs to be improved, said committee member Robert Nyberg.
“Most of the services are provided by the library and not by the town because we don’t have a lot of space in the town. We have a lot of seniors in town and a lot of kids in town that have nothing to do right now,” he said.
The committee has only had a couple of meetings and is still in its early stages, Nyberg said. But he believes that Naples needs to build a new community center: “The need is there and has been there for a long time. A lot of seniors go to the community centers in Bridgton and Casco. You need space in your community.”
Nyberg said the committee has received much positive feedback about the idea from residents.
“Everybody is very excited about it, and they want to see us have a community. All we want is for the community to be better,” he said.
Farmers market
seeks local vendors
NAPLES — The Naples farmers market is seeking local vendors for its 2019 season.
The market will be held for 22 weeks on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located next to the Naples fire station.
Anyone with a local business or an interest in having a presence at the market should call Robert Nyberg at 332-5634.
New Presumpscot map
shows water quality
WESTBROOK — The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust has released a new map showing the water quality over the last decade at sites along the river in Falmouth, Gorham, Portland, Standish, Westbrook and Windham.
“For Maine’s most urban river, the good news is that the majority of the top recreational spots along the Presumpscot River have been generally below the state threshold and stable for E. coli bacteria levels,” PRLT said in a press release. “The concerning news is that many of the tributaries to the Presumpscot River exceeded state standards for bacteria levels the majority of the time, and bacteria levels are increasing at many of these sites.”
The Presumpscot River watershed covers much of Greater Portland and is the largest freshwater input into Casco Bay. It also serves as a recreational resource for paddling, swimming and fishing.
Over the last 10 years, more than 150 volunteers have collected water samples at 40 sites along the river, testing for E. Coli and dissolved oxygen. The findings and the trends, as well as the interactive map, can be found at www.prlt.org/water.
The state “uses this data to identify rivers and streams that do not attain state standards and works with partners to develop restoration plans that address potential water quality problems in the watershed,” PRLT said.
Maine Job Corps
offers info sessions
PORTLAND — Maine Job Corps is holding information sessions for those 16- to 24-years old who are interested in free training for automotive, welding, health care, electrical, culinary art and other careers. Housing and meals are included at no cost, and job placement is offered once the program is completed. Call or text Sarah MacAlister at the Portland Job Corps Office, 631-1453, for presentation times and locations.
State Button Society
to hosts annual show
BIDDEFORD — The Maine State Button Society, with chapters throughout the state, will host its annual button show and sale with the theme of “Bitten by the Button Bug” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Louis Alumni, 649 Elm St., Route 1, Biddeford.
Raffles will be held every half hour. “Bitten by the Button Bug” show cards will be on display, with public voting on first place display card. Lobster and chicken rolls will be sold.
The Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce hosted a breakfast April 2 to introduce members to Peter Wright, the new president of Bridgton Hospital. From left are Kristine Karlsson, chamber past president; Sue Mercer, executive director of the chamber; Wright; David Tupponce, executive vice president of Central Maine Healthcare; and Jill Rolling of Bridgton Hospital.
Presumpscot Regional Land Trust volunteers collect water quality samples throughout the Presumpscot River watershed and Stroudwater River every other Saturday during the summer months. The land trust is now actively looking for volunteers for the 2019 season.